They called for greater protection for animals, stiffer penalties for abusers, and an end to bullfighting. Protester Shantal Delgado stressed the importance of halting animal testing for beauty products, lamenting that animal abuse still exists in the 21st century. Businesswoman and activist Ruth Corona urged for the pending legislation on tougher penalties for animal abuse to be enacted.
Video. It's not my pet, it's my family
