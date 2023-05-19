Watch: Protesters denounce G7 as leaders visit Hiroshima Peace park

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Hiroshima carrying banners that read, 'No G7 imperialist summit!', 'Hands off Ukraine!' and 'No War on China!' as G7 leaders gathered in the Japanese city for a three-day summit.

The protests unfolded as the US and its G7 allies announced fresh sanctions against Russia's "war machine" on Friday, in a bid to target Moscow's lucrative diamond trade and more entities linked to the invasion of Ukraine.

The G7 is looking to tighten the screws further, strengthening existing sanctions, closing loopholes and subjecting more Russian firms and their international partners to punitive restrictions.

Kyiv on Friday confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join G7 leaders in Hiroshima, making his furthest trip from his war-torn country as leaders are set to unveil new sanctions on Russia for its invasion.