Thousands gathered around the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington DC on Monday to pay tribute to the civil rights leader.

People ammassed together for the annual parade and peace walk in reverence to King’s legacy.

Meanwhile in Boston, a new monument dedicated to King and his wife, Coretta Scott King was unveiled and drew some criticism. The 22-foot bronze sculpture, called "The Embrace" depicts two pairs of arms in a hug, shared by the couple in 1964 and captured on photograph.

Some internet users have said that the sculpture was hard to understand and distinguish from certain angles. However, their son defended the art piece, saying there were many monuments of his father alone, but not as many honouring his mother, who remained a public figure for decades following her husband’s assassination.

