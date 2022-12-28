The monster storm that killed dozens in the United States over the Christmas weekend continues to inflict misery on New York State and air travellers nationwide, as stories emerged of families trapped for days during the "blizzard of the century".

The number of deaths attributed to the winter storm - most of them in road accidents - rose to at least 60 after officials confirmed another fatality in western New York's Erie County, the epicentre of the crisis.

"Unfortunately, police expect that number to rise," Buffalo mayor Byron Brown tweeted.

New York state's governor and a Buffalo native Kathy Hochul described the storm aftermath as resembling "a war zone".