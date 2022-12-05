Dozens of evacuees on the island of Java in Indonesia ventured back to their ash-covered homes to retrieve important belongings after an eruption from the Mount Semeru volcano.

More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centres after the highest mountain on the country's main island erupted early morning Sunday.

Officials have announced a state of emergency for the next two weeks and authorities have been distributing free masks to protect against ash in the air while setting up public kitchens for evacuees.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where the meeting of continental plates causes substantial volcanic and seismic activity.

The Southeast Asian archipelago nation has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

