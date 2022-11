People have gathered at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs in the United States.

At least five people were killed and 18 wounded on Sunday.

The gunman was stopped by two "heroic" people inside the club, according to the police.

The shooting was the latest in a long history of attacks on LGBTQ+ venues in the US. The deadliest of which claimed 49 lives at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in 2016.