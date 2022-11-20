Turkey launched airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul.

Warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Syrian People’s Protection Units (YPG), the ministry said in a statement. It was accompanied by images of F-16 jets taking off and footage of a strike from an aerial drone.

The airstrikes occurred a week after a bomb rocked a bustling avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding over 80 others.