Hundreds of people attended a protest in Belgrade on Sunday in attempts to draw attention to Serbia's high air pollution.

Organisers of the event said toxic air kills thousands of people each year in Serbia, and they're demanding authorities take action to improve air quality.

Earlier in the year, weeks of road blockades forced authorities to scrap a project for lithium mining by the Rio Tinto company in western Serbia.

The protest in central Belgrade was the latest in a series of gatherings organised by the increasingly visible environmental movement in the Balkan country.