English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

Serbians protest in Belgrade on Sunday in an attempt to draw attention to the country's high air pollution.
no comment

Watch: Belgrade demonstrations raise awareness of Serbia's high air pollution

Hundreds of people attended a protest in Belgrade on Sunday in attempts to draw attention to Serbia's high air pollution.

Organisers of the event said toxic air kills thousands of people each year in Serbia, and they're demanding authorities take action to improve air quality.

Earlier in the year, weeks of road blockades forced authorities to scrap a project for lithium mining by the Rio Tinto company in western Serbia.

The protest in central Belgrade was the latest in a series of gatherings organised by the increasingly visible environmental movement in the Balkan country.

Today's Top Stories

more from World