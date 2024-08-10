By Karen Darke

Where to find peace and strength in Mallorca, according to a Paralympic medal winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sitting in the sunlit, open forest deep in the Serra de Tramuntana, a UNESCO World Heritage location, I put my hands onto a large rock, breathe in the scent of warm pine, and hear distant voices from the choir in the nearby Lluc Monastery.

I have always been drawn to naturally beautiful places and spaces.

As a Paralympic cyclist I’ve often become too preoccupied with the busyness of life - organising myself around the events, demands and activities of each day. No one taught me how crucial time in natural spaces could be for my wellbeing and happiness.

During challenging times, I’ve been compelled to halt the hectic schedules and pause to reflect on my circumstances, events and feelings. Mallorca is a place that helps me to do this.

Northern Mallorca, where mountains meet a striking coastline, has a relaxed Mediterranean culture and a stillness most palpable in the quieter autumn and winter months. The evocative and restorative effect of nature in this part of the island has been a source of energy for me for many years. It is a place of regeneration.

For me, Mallorca is home. But breaking routine and being in new environments is a wonderful way to address unhealthy habits, gain perspective on our lives and strengthen our minds and bodies.

Inspired by my own experiences in Mallorca, I want to help others harness the island’s abundant restorative power - and getting active in nature here is a great way to do it.

So here are some of my favourite places in Mallorca to help you reconnect with nature, and your inner strength.

The best things to do in Mallorca

Pollença old town: Find culture, history and serenity

With its old squares, churches and cobblestone streets, Pollença old town exudes charm and is a special place to soak up the traditional culture of the island.

I love relaxing in a cafe in the town's central square, Plaça Major. It has a bustling Sunday market, and the narrow maze of streets and historic landmarks are great for exploring.

Nearby, the Calvari Steps lead to a small chapel atop a hill, with wonderful views: a great place to find peace and serenity above the rooftops of the town. The picturesque surroundings make Pollença a captivating fusion of culture, history and Mediterranean beauty.

Port de Pollença harbour. Karen Darke

The Lluc Monastery: For meditation and hiking

High up in Mallorca’s northern mountains, the Lluc Monastery is a great place for outdoor meditation or as a starting point for hiking or biking adventures. Or both.

I love the tranquillity and spirituality here and the pervading sense of peace. Pilgrims and visitors are drawn to the serene setting amid lush greenery and towering peaks.

There is a museum and botanical garden on site, offering insights into the region's history and flora, while performances by the renowned boys' choir, Escolania de Lluc, are particularly moving.

The Formentor Peninsula: For restorative beach days

This is one of Europe’s most spectacular coastlines, with pine-scented beaches and beautiful views out towards Menorca.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s especially wonderful out of season when the roads are empty, tourists are few and cliff-wandering goats are plentiful.

I love swimming off the quiet beaches here and just being amongst the beauty of the limestone landscape. You can also explore around the peninsula by boat, kayak or stand-up paddle board for more time with the restorative blue ocean.

Spot cliff-wandering goats on the Formentor Peninsula. Karen Darke

Cala San Vicente: For coastal contemplation

Cala San Vicente, on the northern coast of Mallorca, is a tranquil village with breath-taking natural beauty. This idyllic cove has crystal-clear turquoise waters framed by a dramatic backdrop of sheer cliffs.

There are level areas beside the sea for yoga or meditation, and the Mediterranean waves breaking onto the golden sandy beaches create an atmosphere perfect for contemplation and inspiration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paddle boarding in Cala San Vicente. Karen Darke

Mirador de la Victoria: For panoramic views

High up on a peninsula beyond the old town of Alcudia - itself a beautiful place to explore with its old stone city walls - is this wonderful place which overlooks the Bay of Pollença and across sparkling water toward the Formentor Peninsula.

There are plenty of vistas from the pine forest surrounding the old, fortress style hermitage. I like to cycle up here, but it is equally nice to drive, walk and swim - and simply lie in the forest to watch the trees move in the breeze and feel your body reset.

Karen Darke won a gold medal in the Rio 2016 Paralympics in the sport of handcycling. She restored herself in Mallorca, and now offers‘Innergoldlife’ retreats to help others enjoy the restorative power and wonderful nature of the island.