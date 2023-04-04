Amsterdam recently launched a campaign discouraging rowdy tourists from visiting.

The city is inundated with travellers looking to take advantage of its drug laws and notorious red light district.

As authorities crack down on unwanted behaviour in Amsterdam, there are plenty of cities that don’t suffer from crowds of drunken tourists.

Here are some alternative European cities for a buzzing night out without the brawls.

And if you’re still keen on visiting the Netherlands, we’ve also included an underrated place to party.

Specialist beer and margaritas in the Hague

The Hague, often unfairly dubbed the Netherlands’ most boring city, has a surprisingly vibrant and varied club scene.

It’s only a quick train ride from Amsterdam so an ideal alternative if you want to escape the crowds in the capital for an evening.

Among the ornate Renaissance palaces of the Hague’s downtown, you can find cosy cafès, cocktail bars and music venues.

Try De Gekke Geit for jam sessions, specialist beer bar De Paas and margaritas on the rooftop terrace of Bleyenberg.

Rooftop bars and sunsets in Lisbon

Portugal’s capital of lung-busting hills, elegant boulevards and delicate tilework is one of the best cities in Europe for a classy night out.

Recently, luggage storage company Bounce ranked Lisbon as the top European party city. The ranking took into account not just drinks prices and the number of clubs but also safety scores.

Forget heels, because its steepest streets will reward you with panoramic terraces where you can sip a beer while you watch the sunset. Try the Miradouro Portas do Sol overlooking the red roofs of the Alfama district or Miradouro da Graça with views all the way to the sea.

Continue upwards to the rooftop bars of Lost in, Hotel Mundial and Topo Bar.

Rowdier nightlife can be found in the cramped bars and clubs of the Bairro Alto neighbourhood.

But wandering the historic Alfama district is better for atmospheric watering holes where you can listen to live Fado music.

Affordable accommodation and live music in Madrid

Spain’s capital draws nightlife-loving tourists with bars as sophisticated as its Baroque buildings and art collections.

It came in second place in Bounce’s rankings thanks to its cosmopolitan vibe and low-cost accommodation. The site found that Madrid has some of the cheapest hotel prices at €98 per night.

Music and drinking go hand in hand in Madrid’s legendary club scene. With establishments that don’t close until the sun comes up, you can take your time trying them out.

Head to Barbara Ann to sip cocktails beneath paintings of David Bowie and Blondie, Toni2 for piano music, or concert hall El Sol for up-and-coming artists.

Ruin bars and wine in Budapest

The Hungarian capital has a colourful nightlife brimming with culture. Despite being dubbed ‘ruin bars,’ a night at Budapest’s most famous clubs doesn’t need to end messily.

These establishments are found in the city’s Jewish Quarter and earned their moniker from being housed inside abandoned buildings and filled with upcycled furniture.

Szimpla Kert is the most well-known ruin bar. It also acts as a cafè and market for local produce during the day.

If you’re looking for sleeker decor, the city is full of chic wine bars. They are a perfect opportunity to learn about the country’s burgeoning wine scene.

Cheap beer and safe clubbing in Prague

In Czechia’s capital, a day enjoying the cornucopia of cultural offerings is well balanced by an evening on the town.

Prague is known for nighttime safety, with a compact well-lit centre. A recent report by UK-based insurance company William Russell ranked the city third safest in Europe.

It also has a vast range of bars and clubs in the Old Town with plenty of character. Hemingway Bar is a must for cocktails - it also has over 200 rums on offer.

For a little more edge, head to the old abattoir which has been refashioned as the MeetFactory. It combines a market and gallery space with a club and concert venue. And if you happen to cycle to your night out, there’s also a bicycle repair shop.

Vodka and drag shows in Kraków

Kraków’s city centre is packed with basement bars and beer gardens for a chilled night out.

The Old Town has lots of atmospheric joints: educate yourself about vodka at the tiny Wódka Cafe Bar; dance the night away at the Lindo gay bar; or go retro at Mr Black Cocktail Bar.

If you want to make sure to avoid any hen or stag parties, head to the Kazimierz district. Dimly lit Alchemia is great for beer and live music while the Moon Shisha Bar is a secret den for smokers. Head to Klub Kabaret for dance shows or Zoo Klub if you’re in the mood for drag.

And if you need a cheeky late-night snack, Polish pizza does the trick.