The 6 best cities in the world for remote working

As a result of the pandemic, how and where we work has changed dramatically. With more people working from home than ever before, and many keen to ditch the office for good, remote working is not only possible but welcomed.

Across the world, there are a myriad of possibilities for remote working, ranging from coastal getaways to buzzing inner-city stays, available to suit any budget.

Here is our list of idyllic destinations perfect for setting up your laptop al fresco.

6. For lovers of culture: Berlin, Germany

Known throughout Europe for its thriving arts and culture, Berlin is brimming with galleries, theatres and museums alike.

In between meetings, remote workers can stop by one of the many art exhibitions on offer, such as the Käthe Kollwitz Museum, dedicated to one of Germany’s greatest female artists.

And, in the evenings, workers can unwind at the ZigZag Jazz Club, one of Berlin’s many music venues.

5. For the quiet getaway: Rijeka, Croatia

Remote workers looking for a bit of peace and quiet should seek out Rijeka, one of Croatia’s most majestic port cities.

Home to sparkling blue waters, and a host of cafes and restaurants along the city’s Korzo promenade, digital nomads can seek out a quiet spot to wile away the hours in the gorgeous Croatian sun.

4. For the hustle and bustle: Sydney, Australia

For those wanting the energy and fast pace of an inner-city, as well as easy access to beaches and green space, Sydney is the place for you.

Rated highly for its remote working infrastructure, Sydney provides a wealth of opportunity for anyone wanting to start afresh, with excellent internet speed and capacity, as well as various co-working spaces.

3. For coastal living: Valencia, Spain

This dreamy coastal city is perfect for sun-seeking remote workers, with sandy beaches galore. In between shifts, remote workers can visit cultural wonders such as the Silk Exchange, famed for its rich history and intricate gothic style.

After the Silk Exchange, workers can dine out in Valencia's Central Market, filled to the brim with the greatest culinary delights the Mediterranean has to offer.

And, if all those cultural wonders haven’t quite persuaded you, Valencia also ranks as one of the most affordable cities for remote workers, with cheap accommodation and great access to public transport.

2. For working on a budget: Tallinn, Estonia

As one of the most digitally advanced societies in the world, Estonia is a country with remote workers in mind.

With a cheap cost of living, as well as great access to accommodation and public transport, Tallinn offers remote workers everything they could want, be it a short stay or a long-term hub.

1. For the intellectual: Krakow, Poland

Named as the best destination for remote workers by OVO network, Krakow is home to one of the oldest academic institutions in the world with the likes of the Jagiellonian University, which opened in 1364, and consistently ranks amongst the best universities in the world.

Aside from its extensive academic institutions, Krakow is home to the Opera Krakowska, the marvellous national opera company which stages 200 performances on average each year. So, if you’re looking to immerse yourself in academic and operatic circles, then why not base yourself in Krakow?