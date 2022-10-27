After two years of tough restrictions, travel has started to resemble the pre-pandemic ‘normal.’

From vaccination certificates to testing to last-minute border closures, would-be jetsetters have abided by stringent rules.

But this year, the tide has turned. Over the past few months, 30 countries have scrapped their remaining entry rules.

Though 109 countries still have some travel restrictions in place, 118 are completely open - at least to vaccinated travellers, who we have focused on here.

A few countries still have closed borders - even to vaccinated travellers. So where are they, and what are the rules?

Which countries have the strictest COVID rules for vaccinated travellers?

China

China is still pursuing a ‘zero-COVID’ policy, so all incoming travellers face 10 days of hotel quarantine at their own expense. They must also test negative on arrival.

Tourists are not currently permitted. However, according to a draft policy document released by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism in September, tour groups organised by travel agencies may soon be permitted.

Nauru

All travellers must isolate until a PCR test returns a negative result. If it is positive, they must quarantine for 14 days.

Turkmenistan

All foreign travellers are banned.

North Korea

All foreign travellers are banned, though this has been the case since before COVID.

Where is quarantine still required for vaccinated travellers who test positive?

In some countries, vaccinated travellers must still quarantine - but only if they test positive on a mandatory COVID test performed on arrival.

Indonesia

Myanmar

Nepal (only symptomatic travellers are required to test)

Bangladesh (only symptomatic travellers are required to test)

Iran (pre-flight test required)

Burundi

Congo

Cameroon

Burkina Faso (Travellers with a positive COVID lateral flow test on arrival must quarantine for 72 hours in a hotel at their own cost and wait for the PCR test result. Travellers who test COVID PCR positive must quarantine in medical facilities.)

Mali (only symptomatic travellers are required to test)

Mauritania (10 days quarantine if you test positive)

Venezuela

Taiwan

Places where unvaccinated travellers are still completely banned

United States

China

Indonesia

In addition to this, some countries still require unvaccinated travellers to quarantine, or to return a negative test.