Spain has extended its COVID entry rules for another month, meaning unvaccinated tourists from outside the EU are still unable to visit.

Saturday's announcement that restrictions are staying in place until at least 15 June will have dashed some holidaymakers' hopes.

With its sunny beaches, rich architectural heritage and delicious food, there are plenty of reasons why the Mediterranean nation was the world’s second-most visited country pre-pandemic. And, of course, the long-running favourite of British holidaymakers.

But as the biggest tourism market for Spain, Brits are particularly impacted by the continued ban on non-jabbed people.

Without a full course of vaccination, travellers over the age of 18 can only enter Spain by showing proof that they have recovered from COVID in the six months before their trip.

It is one of Spain's strictest remaining measures after face masks were dropped last month, 700 days since they were first made mandatory to limit the spread of the deadly virus.

The Spanish tourism sector is expected to reach nearly 90 per cent of its 2019 size.

As the world adjusts to international travel in the continuing age of COVID, the Spanish tourism sector is expected to reach nearly 90 per cent of its 2019 size.

So if you’re one of the many tourists eager to book a 2022 trip to Spain, here’s what you need to know.

What are the latest entry requirements for Spain?

Tourists from within the EU only need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test through the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) or another valid document.

If you don’t have the Certificate (or another EU equivalent) you can fill in Spain’s Health Control Form with these details, receiving a QR code to get through the airports.

Either a PCR or rapid antigen test - taken within 72 or 48 hours before arrival, respectively - are accepted.

Previously, there were extra measures for those coming from a European country where COVID is more widespread. But there are currently no countries on Spain’s ‘risk’ list.

What counts as fully vaccinated in Spain?

In order to be considered fully vaccinated by the Spanish government, all travellers must have received their second jab at least 14 days prior to their trip.

You must be vaccinated with a complete course of a vaccine approved by the WHO or EMA.

And, in line with other EU countries, Spain has set an expiration date of 270 days on vaccine passports. This means booster jabs will be required if your second jab was more than nine months ago.

But there is no requirement for 14 days to have passed since getting any further booster jabs and entering Spain; and there is currently no expiration date for booster jabs.

At the airport you must show the QR code issued when you completed the online Health Control Form before travel. Joan Mateu/AP

What are Spain's vaccine and COVID test rules for UK travellers?

Spain has extended its ban on non-vaccinated non-EU travellers for another month, until 15 June.

UK and US travellers must be fully vaccinated, meeting the same definition as above: with a vaccine certificate 14 days on from the last dose. The Spanish authorities will accept the NHS COVID Pass to show this.

Alternatively, British tourists can show valid proof of having recovered from the virus in the last six months.

Tests are not required from double-jabbed Brits, but the UK Foreign Office notes that all travellers may be subject to additional checks at the point of entry.

Spain’s Border Health Controls page suggests that if an airport temperature check (for instance) has raised concern, tourists could be contacted and required to take a PCR test at any point up to 48 hours after arrival.

Vaccinated and recently recovered Brits no longer need to fill out the Health Control Form.

What are the rules for children and teenagers?

Children under 12 years old do not need to show proof of vaccination or undergo any tests. This rule applies to the whole of Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearics.

Those aged between aged 12 to 17 no longer have to be fully vaccinated and can get into Spain with a negative PCR (or other NAAT) test result taken within 72 hours before arrival. Antigen tests are not accepted.

Alternatively, fully vaccinated British children aged 12 to 15 are able to prove their immunity with a NHS COVID Pass letter for international travel. Without this proof, travellers aged 12 and over must complete the Health Control Form within 48 hours before travelling to Spain.

What are Spain’s COVID rules in domestic settings?

Masks must be worn in indoor settings except for when eating or drinking. Manu Fernandez/AP

Rules vary from region to region in Spain, so it’s important to check the exact requirements for where you’re headed. You can search the interactive map on the Spanish Tourist Board’s Travel Safe website to find out whether museums have reduced capacity, or nightclubs have set closing hours, for example.

In some places you may need to show proof of vaccination to enter accommodation or other venues; either the EUDCC or a valid, in-date NHS COVID Pass will do the trick.

Are masks required in Spain?

Spain finally dropped its indoor mask wearing rule on 20 April. By royal decree, masks are no longer mandatory in the vast majority of settings - from bars and cafes to museums and cinemas.

Public transport is one key exception, however, as face coverings are still required on airplanes, buses, trains, metros, taxis - as well as ferries if a 1.5 metre distance can’t be maintained indoors.

It follows the scrapping of Spain’s strict outdoor mask wearing rule from 10 February.