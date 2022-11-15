Why did more people die over the summer in EU than expected?

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people have died throughout Europe and the rest of the world.

And while COVID-19 deaths have significantly dropped since countries started to roll out vaccines, excess mortality has not gone away within the European Union.

In July and August 2022, more people died in the EU than during the same time in 2020 and 2021.

There are two main theories for why this is happening: Heatwaves and healthcare backlogs created during the pandemic.

