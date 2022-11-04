English
world news

Interview: COVID-19 and flu cases surge in Europe as restriction ease

By Euronews
People wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 rushes to a subway platform in Paris.
People wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 rushes to a subway platform in Paris.

COVID-19 is evolving faster than scientists can adapt vaccines, according to the European Medicines Agency.

The warning comes amid an autumn surge in infections. In the first week of October, cases increased by 8 per cent in Europe compared to the week prior.

And experts have warned that vaccine fatigue and confusion over jabs could impact the number of people getting boosters shots.

Euronews spoke to Richard Pebody, the head of the High Threat Pathogen Team at WHO Europe, to learn more about the state of the pandemic in Europe.

Watch the interview in the video player above to learn more.