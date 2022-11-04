COVID-19 is evolving faster than scientists can adapt vaccines, according to the European Medicines Agency.

The warning comes amid an autumn surge in infections. In the first week of October, cases increased by 8 per cent in Europe compared to the week prior.

And experts have warned that vaccine fatigue and confusion over jabs could impact the number of people getting boosters shots.

Euronews spoke to Richard Pebody, the head of the High Threat Pathogen Team at WHO Europe, to learn more about the state of the pandemic in Europe.

