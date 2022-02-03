Australia and New Zealand have announced cautious plans to reopen to visitors but there could still be a way to go until all international tourists are allowed to visit.

Both countries took swift action to shut their borders at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, among strict measures that have ensured a relatively low number of deaths from COVID-19 - just under 2,000 in Australia and 40 in New Zealand.

With vaccination rates reportedly now at around 94 per cent of the population in New Zealand, there are signs of a "life after Covid." Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that "we are well on our way to reaching that destination. But we are not quite there yet."

Australia has also been easing itself into a return to travel. While some students, workers and tourists from specific countries have been allowed to return, no concrete date has yet been set for international visitors. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has, however, recently hinted that borders could be reopened as early as April this year.

It’s welcome news for residents who have been kept out, and those eager to be reunited with family for the first time in two years, but what does it mean for travel exactly?

Here’s what you need to know if you’re thinking of returning to Australia or New Zealand, or planning to book a holiday in the next year.

What’s the timeline for arrivals in New Zealand?

An MIQ facility in Auckland, New Zealand, where citizens currently have to stay for a week on arrival. Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP

New Zealand’s announced on 3 February that it will be re-opening its borders in five stages after earlier plans were derailed by the spread of the omicron variant.

"With Omicron’s arrival, we pushed that change in border settings out to give ourselves the chance to roll out boosters. A chance most other countries never had," PM Jacinda Ardern said in a speech on Thursday.

These are the key stages of the plan:

Fully vaccinated New Zealanders from Australia are allowed to return home from 27 February.

Fully vaccinated citizens from other countries including critical and skilled foreign workers allowed to return from 13 March.

From 12 April, up to 5,000 international students will be allowed to enter the country.

Australian citizens and all other visitors that would normally be allowed to travel visa-free to New Zealand will be able to visit the country no later than July.

In October, New Zealand will reopen to all other visitors and students who do require a visa.

"Opening back up in this managed way balances inflows of travellers so people can reunite and fill our workforce shortages, while also ensuring our healthcare system can manage an increase in cases," Ardern explained.

When will tourists be allowed back into Australia?

Friends reunite at Sydney Airport, November 1, after Australia's international borders were relaxed for citizens. Rick Rycroft/AP

Australia is also taking a “step-by-step approach” to reopening its borders, Prime Minister Scott Morrison explained last year.

Since 1 November, Australian citizens, permanent residents and their family members have been allowed to return to the country. In December, Australia also reopened to overseas students and skilled migrant workers.

The move was intended to boost industries dependent on seasonal labour, after reports of Australian farmers having to leave fruit and vegetables to rot in the fields due to a lack of foreign workers.

It also means that some international students will be able to complete the last year of their degrees in person, having studied online for nearly two years.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has recently said that borders could reopen to international tourists "well before Easter" which this year falls on 17 April. Currently, only tourists from New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan are allowed to enter.

Before announcing a specific date, Morrison has said that he wanted to be "confident" that it was the right decision. The Prime Minister told Australian media that he didn't think that setting a date "was too far away." An estimated one million tourists are keen to explore Australia once the borders reopen.

And while eligible vaccinated travellers will be able to arrive without quarantining in some Australian states, parts of the country with lower vaccination rates are still imposing restrictions at state lines to allow time for residents to receive booster shots.