If you’ve been dreaming of a trip to southeast Asia, this could be the summer it finally happens. More than half of the subregion’s countries - all blessed by a balmy climate and dreamy coastlines - have relaxed their Covid travel restrictions in recent months.

Whether relaxing on a Thai beach, diving in the Philippines or getting up close with Borneo’s magnificent wildlife is top of your list, these are the rules you still need to know.

And for those still looking for inspiration (perhaps deprived of friends’ well-documented journeys to this part of the world since the pandemic began) we’ve included some of the most celebrated experiences on offer to jog your memory.

Cambodia

Known for: Angkor Wat, the ‘city of temples’ in Cambodia’s north, is one of the great cultural wonders of the world. Though it’s been in near continuous use since the twelfth century, the most striking views are of the huge trees - strangler figs and banyans - that have overgrown the monumental buildings.

Best time of year to go: November to April to ensure clear blue skies.

Travel restrictions: European visitors need a visa to enter Cambodia - which can be obtained before arrival here. The country’s visa-on-arrival programme has now been reinstated.

Fully-vaccinated travellers only need to present proof of vaccination. An NHS Covid pass is accepted from UK tourists, but you must have it printed out. Unvaccinated tourists must present a negative PCR test on arrival, taken no less than 72 hours before, and quarantine for up to 14 days.

Indonesia

An Orangutan jumping from tree to tree in the Borneo rainforest, one of two areas where they are still left in the wild. Rita Enes/Getty Images

Known for: Bali’s beaches are the stuff of lockdown dreams, but with over 17,000 islands there’s plenty more secluded spots if you still want to avoid crowds. The jungled town of Ubud must be explored at least once in lifetime, however.

On Borneo (the bigger, Indonesian portion is called Kalimantan) you can walk past swinging orangutans.

Best time of year to go: The shoulder seasons of May-June and September are quieter than July-August, and still boast wonderful, dry weather.

Travel restrictions: Indonesia’s entry rules remain quite strict, and vary according to the type of tourist visa you apply for. A breakdown of visa types can be found on the Indonesian Immigration website.

Fully-vaccinated travellers from the UK and EU collecting their visa on arrival must show a certificate with proof of a negative PCR taken within 48 hours of departure. You’ll need to take another PCR test on arrival too.

Travellers must also fill out the electronic health alert card (e-Hac) form, through the Peduli Lingungi app.

The Philippines

A woman snorkelling with a whale shark in the Philippines. Getty/Soft_Light

Known for: Its beautiful beaches. The Visayan Islands in particular have all kinds of sandy formations and ample diving opportunities.

Best time of year to go: The dry season between November and April. The narrower window of December to February is recommended for exploring more remote areas, in a cooler climate.

Travel restrictions: Double-jabbed visitors are welcome in the Philippines, provided you have proof, and can present a negative Covid test on arrival. This needs to be a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure, or an antigen test no less than 24 hours before the first leg of your journey.

While checking in, you must also fill out the ‘One Health Pass Registration’ which will generate a QR code to show the airline.

All arrivals, regardless of vaccination status, must have a minimum $35,000 travel insurance to cover any potential Covid costs.

Children under 12 are exempt from the rules if travelling with a fully-vaccinated parent or guardian.

Singapore

Singapore skyline. Getty/kanuman

Known for: Getting stuck into the hustle and bustle of its streets, and striking architecture. It has an incredible blend of nature with highrise living. Even Changi airport itself is a treat, with a beautiful butterfly garden to start or end your holiday on a high.

Best time of year to go: June-July is high season, but it’s an amazing destination all year-round. It doesn’t matter what the weather is inside one of Singapore's many incredible restaurants.

Travel restrictions: The rules for Singapore are still quite complex. The country is operating a ‘Vaccinated Travel Lane’ (VTL) scheme. Fully-vaccinated arrivals from these countries, including the UK and EU, don’t need to quarantine if they test negative before and after departure.

The pre-departure test must be a PCR or professional antigen taken within the 48 hours before the flight to Singapore. You’ll also need to pay for an antigen test at an official test centre within 24 hours after arriving on the island.

Travel insurance with Covid coverage worth 30,000 Singapore dollars minimum is needed. And be sure to spend the previous seven days in a VTL country, and apply for the vaccinated travel pass at least three days before travelling.

Thailand

A traditional Thai longtail boat beached in the Krabi province. Preto_perola/Getty Images

Known for: Tropical beaches, golden temples, delicious food, and colourful parties.

Best time of year to go: November to March is the peak time to go, with the shoulder season of April to June and September to October also enticing travellers with its hot climate and quieter shores.

Travel restrictions: Fully-vaccinated travellers can apply to enter Thailand via Thailand Pass under the Test and Go and Sandbox schemes (which enables quarantine-free travel to certain areas).

The Thailand Pass QR code will be checked on your journey, plus your Covid vaccination certificate. And you’ll also need proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before the first embarkation point. However the pre-departure test could soon be scrapped in a bid to boost tourism - as the Ministry of Tourism looks to make up for the prolonged impact of the pandemic and expected fall in Russian visitors this year.

To this end, the minimum Covid travel insurance of 20,000 USD could also be halved.

Vietnam

Orange lanterns light up a street in Hội An, Vietnam. Yumi mini/Getty

Known for: The hills and terraced fields of Sapa, down to the limestone islands of Halong Bay. And from top to tail, the vibrant cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh, via the charming, be-lanterned town of Hội An.

Best time of year to go: May to August, according to an Audley Travel expert. November to April are the driest months, however.

Travel restrictions: Fully-vaccinated visitors must take a PCR test at least 72 hours before departure. Some airlines are also asking passengers to take a rapid test up to 24 hours before their flight, the UK Foreign Office notes, so it’s important to check your airline guidance.

Bear in mind that, currently, all visitors must quarantine in a designated hotel or pre-approved accommodation for three days. A PCR test on day 3 will release you from this, to enjoy the many splendours of Vietnam.