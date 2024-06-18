Are you a creative and wondering how AI will change the way you work? From individual tasks to transformative production, Adobe’s Eric Hall explains how marketers can leverage AI’s exploding potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

“AI is not going to replace people, but people that use AI may be replacing the people that don't use AI.”

It was a stark warning from Adobe’s Eric Hall, Chief Marketing Officer of Digital Experience Business at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity this year.

AI's influence on the creative business sector is growing rapidly, but its exact impact is still unknown. Many leaders are trying to understand and integrate it at both the employee and broader business levels to create transformational impact and future-ready businesses.

This is further evidenced by recent research by Adobe which surveyed 8,000 marketers and executives globally on AI. The findings showed that 90 per cent agreed that AI will transform marketing and creative functions but only 24 per cent have developed an AI roadmap aligned with broader business goals.

In an interview with Euronews Next, Hall shared his tips for how the transition might unfold for marketing teams. What skillsets are needed, what roles will change and how will the technology change the way cross-departmental teams work together?

His number one tip? Start with experimentation and be proactive.

Practice and integrate step by step

Like developing any new skill, integrating AI into workflows begins with establishing a daily practice. Whether it’s to generate interactions of social copy or explore customer research, AI can create quick wins and efficiencies. Hall also emphasises the importance of experimenting with prompts and questions, essential skills for marketers to develop.

“Being familiar with the capabilities, the skill sets, how you write a prompt effectively - these are things that you can learn now. Most of us should be out there learning how to be pretty strong in our prompt engineering skills.”

The next step involves experimenting with AI-integrated features in existing work tools which would remove barriers to adoption without the need for entirely new processes. For instance, Adobe's FireFly suite incorporates AI into editing and production tools already familiar to marketers.

Creative teams are already reaping the rewards. AI is increasing the variation of prototypes, reducing go-to-market times and improving connection with the customer, says Hall.

Adobe's Eric Hall speaks to Euronews Next at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2024 Euronews

AI will grow the marketing workforce

Additionally, AI isn't solely beneficial for customer-facing activities and roles; it also plays a crucial role in dismantling internal silos and fostering collaboration across cross-functional teams. This not only saves administrative time but also empowers creatives to concentrate on more valuable and innovative tasks.

Hall suggests these benefits will propel the marketing teams forward leading them to become a bigger part of the overall growth strategy of the business.

“I think marketing teams are unlikely to shrink. I think they're more likely to become larger as marketing can become a bigger growth engine for companies,” he said.

New era of possibilities for creatives

AI has undeniably ushered in a new era of creative possibilities. This technology will continue to democratise creative expression by breaking down barriers and making it easier for individuals to unleash their creativity. This makes it a poignant time for young people to be in the business as they are ahead of the curve when it comes to understanding tech.

AI is not going to replace people, but people that use AI may be replacing the people that don't use AI.

“A lot of different technologies are going to become much more accessible [to young people] because of AI. My advice? Push yourself on your own speed and your own productivity. I think it's a good time to be a young professional,” he concluded.

Watch the video above to see more from the interview with Adobe.

You can see more content from Cannes Lions here.