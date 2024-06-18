TikTok recently introduced "TikTok Symphony", new AI-powered tools which include a virtual assistant, a video creation tool, and digital avatars that aim to simplify content creation on the platform.

TikTok recently unveiled new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools designed to assist users with content creation.

The new features include a virtual assistant, a video creation tool, and digital avatars, which are all powered by generative AI.

In a blog post, the company demonstrated the capabilities of the new AI-powered virtual assistant, called Symphony Assistant.

It functions like a chatbot and can be prompted to provide different information such as on TikTok trends or best practices.

The virtual assistant is also available in several languages other than English, including German, Vietnamese, and Japanese.

Another feature TikTok unveiled this week is the Symphony Creative Studio, a video production tool that automates tasks to create content for the platform.

This feature will allow users to turn text inputs into videos quickly by following simple steps to generate previews that can be edited to finalise the content.

The AI-powered creative studio also enables users to utilise pre-built digital avatars for their content.

According to the blog post, these avatars are created based on real-life individuals who were compensated to allow their likenesses to be used for commercial purposes on TikTok.

The avatars, referred to as Symphony Digital Avatars, aim to add a human touch to the AI-generated content and are available as stock avatars and custom options.

A custom option allows creators to transform their own persona into an avatar that can be included in videos.

TikTok still plans to label all AI-generated content on the platform.

"All videos created using Symphony Creative Studio will be automatically labelled as AI-generated for full transparency, ensuring your audience knows that the content was initially crafted using our generative AI technology,” the blog post states.

TikTok is the latest tech company to unveil new AI-generated features amid a race to roll out the quickly advancing technology.