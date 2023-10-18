Adobe has unveiled Project Primrose, "a digital dress that brings fabric to life."

Ever experienced the age-old conundrum of having nothing to wear? Well, picture this: a dress that can change its patterns on a whim with just the click of a button.

Adobe has recently unveiled its cutting-edge and fully interactive "digital dress", named "Project Primrose."

The groundbreaking dress is woven with sequins that double as "reflective light-diffuser modules" utilising liquid crystals such as those found in smart lighting technology.

Researchers describe these sequins as miniature screens constructed from smart materials, granting wearers the ability to display content created with Adobe Firefly, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Stock, and Adobe Illustrator.

This technology could be seamlessly integrated into clothing, furniture, and various surfaces, offering limitless possibilities for personal style.

Fashion of the future

A video presentation at the Adobe MAX 2023 conference featured researcher Christine Dierk wearing this strapless garment, initially resembling an ordinary cocktail dress. However, with the press of a remote button, the dress's patterns immediately started to transform.

“Unlike traditional clothing, which is static, Primrose allows me to refresh my look in a moment,” explained the Adobe scientist while demonstrating how the colours could seamlessly transition from light to dark.

"Fashion doesn’t have to be static. It can be dynamic and even interactive. And we’re excited for a future where there’s more ways to express yourself," she added.

Check out our video above for a look at Adobe's groundbreaking dress.