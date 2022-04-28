Finland will donate "tens of millions" of euros earned through selling confiscated Bitcoin to Ukraine, the country's finance minister announced late on Wednesday.

Finland currently holds 1,981 Bitcoin worth nearly €75 million at current rates, which were seized by Customs officials during criminal investigations.

"The government will donate tens of millions to help Ukraine thanks to the proceeds from the sale of Finnish Customs' confiscated Bitcoin," Finnish finance minister Annika Saarikko tweeted, adding that the decision was "right and proper".

The announcement will accelerate long standing plans to sell off Finland's Bitcoin.

While Saarikko did not specify the amount that would be donated, sources who spoke to Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, which first reported the proposed donation, told the newspaper that at least "a significant proportion" would be sent as aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine has already received tens of millions of euros worth of donations in cryptocurrency following the Russian invasion that began in late February.

Finland's Bitcoin stash

Last year, Finland's Customs announced a plan to auction off the seized Bitcoin, most of which dates back to a major drugs bust in 2016 when 1,666 of the tokens were confiscated.

At the time, the Bitcoin haul was worth less than €700,000. Current prices put its value at closer to €62 million.

Donations of military equipment have also been sent to Ukraine by volunteers around the world Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP

The auction never took place, however, due to concerns that the crypto would find its way back into the criminal underworld.

Finland's donation to Ukraine will take time. First, the plans will be presented to the country's parliament in an upcoming supplementary budget, Saarikko said.

The Bitcoin will then be auctioned, a process that could take several weeks, according to sources that spoke to Helsingin Sanomat.

Euronews Next asked Finnish Customs and Finance Minister Saarikko to confirm the timeframe and amount to be donated to Ukraine, but they did not immediately respond.

Aid for Ukraine

Ukraine has actively solicited crypto donations in an effort to fund its response to Russia's invasion.

Aid for Ukraine, an official campaign created by the country's Digital Transformation Ministry says it has received donations of cryptocurrency worth over $60 million (€56.9 million) - including 457.5 Bitcoin - and also allows users to donate NFTs for auction.

As of April 14, the Ukrainian government had spent over €42.7 million of its crypto donations, including around €13.5 million on drones, 5.3 million on helmets and body armour and €1.7 million on unspecified "lethal equipment", according to the Aid for Ukraine website.

Finland's donation will not come in the form of a direct Bitcoin transfer, however.

According to Helsingin Sanomat, Finnish law stipulates that Customs must sell seized goods and transfer the money to the State.

Figures in government also feared that carrying out a transaction in crypto could carry the unwelcome connotations of criminal activity, Helsingin Sanomat reported.