Ukraine's NATO membership is 'our duty', Estonian PM Kallas says

The Estonian leader is one of Europe's most outspoken critics of Moscow and is tipped to become the new EU’s foreign policy chief, taking over from Spain's Josep Borrell.

Ukraine's membership in the alliance is a duty of all member countries, and NATO allies have to commit to bolster its army, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.

"Defence deterrence begins in Ukraine. The price we pay in supporting Ukraine in its efforts to defeat Russian imperialism is little compared to what would follow if aggression pays off," Kallas said at a joint press conference at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Kallas and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The two underlined NATO's unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and reaffirmed the Alliance's commitment to collective defence.

"We must demonstrate through our words and actions that Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible," Kallas added.

"A long-term strategy to counter and contain Russia's aggressive actions is needed. We are also seeing a coordinated policy of hybrid activities by Russia across Europe. There are more and more attempts to destroy civilian infrastructure and sabotage facilities related to arms deliveries."

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Kallas has been a vocal proponent of the EU's efforts in punishing the Kremlin with sanctions, sending military support to Ukraine, and bolstering the bloc’s own defence capabilities.

Stoltenberg endorses Rutte

Jens Stoltenberg also took the opportunity to welcome Mark Rutte as NATO's new Secretary General, noting his extensive experience and ability to build consensus.

"I've known Mark for many years. We have worked together as prime ministers. We worked together in my capacity as secretary-general of NATO," Stoltenberg said.

"Mark Rutte is a strong supporter of the transatlantic bond, North America and Europe. He knows NATO very well, and he's very skilled and experienced."

Rutte has supported Ukraine and its right to defend itself since Russia invaded the country in February 2022. He previously said it was one of the reasons he sought the top NATO job in the first place.

It comes as Ukraine’s president called on EU leaders to make good on their pledges to provide military equipment to his war-ravaged country, just days after the bloc launched membership talks with his government.

“We have to work on next steps,” Zelenskyy told reporters in Brussels as he arrived to attend a summit of EU leaders. He said he and the leaders would discuss “the urgent things -– air defence, that is one”.

Zelenskyy thanked countries that had promised equipment, weapons, and ammunition but underlined that Ukraine "needs them urgently at the battlefield".