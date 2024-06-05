From Frontex director to far-right MEP candidate: Fabrice Leggeri

Radio Schuman is your new go-to podcast to spice up your weekday mornings with relevant news, insights, and behind-the-scenes stories from Brussels and beyond

With 500 million citizens starting to vote in the European elections tomorrow (Thursday, 6 June), Radio Schuman sat down with Fabrice Leggeri, the former Executive Director of the EU border agency Frontex.

Leggeri moved from being a top EU official to a far-right candidate for the French party led by Marine Le Pen Rassemblement National (National Rally).

As third in the list, Leggeri will be likely elected as a member of the European Parliament.

He resigned from Frontex in April 2022 after an investigation from the EU Anti-Fraud Office (Olaf) found evidence of his involvement on pushbacks of migrants.

We asked how he moved from being an EU official with a controversial past to the National Rally, whether investigations against him can impact his mandate, and we dived into the migration pact, the new bloc rules the EU institutions approved before the elections.

We also explored the pre-election silence across Europe and the different rules in each member state.

Our reporter, Romane Armangau, examined how these bans affect different media, which can no longer share information about candidates or comment on opinion polls.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Elenora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.