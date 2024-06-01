ADVERTISEMENT
France's interior minister says plan to attack Olympic football events foiled

The Stade de France is shown during a tour ahead of the Olympics, May 7, 2024
The Stade de France is shown during a tour ahead of the Olympics, May 7, 2024 Copyright David J. Phillip/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright David J. Phillip/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews with AP
An 18-year-old man from Chechnya was arrested on suspicion of being behind a plan to target spectators and police at football matches in Saint-Etienne and a die a 'martyr'.

France's interior minster has said that security authorities have foiled a plan to attack football events during the Paris Olympics.

Gérald Darmanin said in a statement that members of the General Directorate of Internal Security arrested an 18-year-old man from Chechnya on 22nd May on suspicion of being behind a plan to attack football events that will be held southwest of Lyon.

Gérald Darmanin speaks to the media about the suspect under arrest

According to the initial investigation, the man was preparing an attack targeting the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in the city of Saint-Etienne that will host several matches during the Summer Games.

The planned attack was to target spectators and police forces, the statement said.

The suspect reportedly wanted to attack the Olympic events 'to die and become a martyr'.

The Paris Olympics will run from 26th July to 11th August.

Football matches will take place in cities across France before the final at the Stade de France in Paris.

