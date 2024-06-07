By Euronews with AP

Two cranes were used overnight Friday to lift the 30 tonne steel structure and mount it between the first and second floors of the Eiffel Tower.

Paris Olympics organisers have unveiled a display of the five Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, just 50 days before this year's summer games begin in the French capital.

The ring display, made from recycled French steel, has been mounted on the south side of the iconic landmark where it over looks the Seine River.

Each ring is nine metres in diameter.

The structure of rings displayed on the south side of the Eiffel Tower in central Paris. AP / Oleg Cetinic

The Olympic rings will also be illuminated every night until the end of the Paralympic Games, which start at the end of August.

Meanwhile, the Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are also being embedded with pieces from iron taken from the Eiffel Tower.

Thousands of athletes will parade through Paris on boats on the Seine during the opening ceremony on 26 July. Olympic competitions will be held right in the heart of the city, in the Seine River, and inside historic buildings such as the Grand Palais.

Paris is also making use of its existing sports infrastructure, including the Roland Garros tennis stadium and the Stade de France, the national soccer stadium.

The Eiffel Tower has seen soaring numbers of visitors in the run up to the games.