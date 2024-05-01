By Euronews with AP

In between events, contenders will learn the skills of baguette-making – even taking their own home to bake at leisure.

Athletes and visitors to the 2024 Paris Olympics are in for a treat above and beyond the sporting action.

That's because the food on offer is also gold medal-standard with fresh bread and select cheeses, plus gourmet dishes prepared by some of France’s best chefs.

About 40,000 meals are expected to be served each day during the Games to the more than 15,000 athletes from 200 different countries housed at the Olympic village.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy some specially created snacks at the different venues. And of particular pride is the broad selection of vegetarian dishes.

"It is a rich variety, a huge amount of recipes that will be plant based that will be made available for the general public to try to experience," said Food and Beverage Manager Philipp Wurz.

Twisted croissants with artichoke puree, a poached egg, truffle and cheese, created by French chef Amandine Chaignot, are seen April 30, 2024 Michel Euler/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

"I'll actually be quite convinced about this, they will love it, and they will ask future event organisers to go the same way and to propose more vegetarian food other than what has been proposed in the past."

French food services company Sodexo Live!, which was selected to oversee the catering at the athletes' village and 14 venues of the Paris Games, said it has created a total of 500 recipes, which will be offered at a sit-down eatery for up to 3,500 athletes at the village.

"Of course, there will be some classics for athletes, like pasta," said Nathalie Bellon-Szabo, global CEO of Sodexo Live! But she says the food will have a "very French touch."

Athletes will also have access to "grab and go" food stands, including one dedicated exclusively to French cuisine.

A post on the official X account of the Paris 2024 Olympics showing an update on the status of the athletes' village

Daily specials will be accompanied by a wide range of salads, pastas, grilled meat and soups. Cheeses will include top quality camembert, brie and sheep’s milk-based Ossau-Iraty from southwestern France.

The Olympic Village will also feature a boulangerie producing fresh baguettes and a variety of other breads.

"I will be allowing the athletes to make their own baguettes by hand with me so I can pass on all my expertise as a baker to them," said baker Tony Dore. "They can make their own baguettes, bake them and take them home to enjoy and to have the pride of having made a good French baguette."