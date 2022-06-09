English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

This content is not available in your region
Europe News

Watch: What has the Common Agricultural Policy brought to the EU?

Access to the comments Comments
By Gregoire Lory
euronews_icons_loading
Agriculture in Europe
Agriculture in Europe   -   Copyright  AP

Europe's Common Agricultural Policy is celebrating its 60th birthday.

Launched in 1962, what has it brought to the European Union?

Several European parliamentarians told Euronews that the policy remained important for the bloc despite criticism that it is too industrial and does not address climate change.

"The CAP is important for Europe because at the end of the war it was necessary to rebuild an agricultural development that was in line with the demographic increase of the population on the surface of the planet," said Greens MEP Benoît Biteau.

Watch the full video in the player above.