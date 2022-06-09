Watch: What has the Common Agricultural Policy brought to the EU?

Europe's Common Agricultural Policy is celebrating its 60th birthday.

Launched in 1962, what has it brought to the European Union?

Several European parliamentarians told Euronews that the policy remained important for the bloc despite criticism that it is too industrial and does not address climate change.

"The CAP is important for Europe because at the end of the war it was necessary to rebuild an agricultural development that was in line with the demographic increase of the population on the surface of the planet," said Greens MEP Benoît Biteau.

Watch the full video in the player above.