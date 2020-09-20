Facebook
Transport

Student's invention to stop microplastic pollution wins Dyson Award

Device that captures microplastic particles from tyres as they are emitted.   -   Copyright  The Tyre Collective
Doloresz Katanich

By Doloresz Katanich

We all know tyres wear down, but have you ever considered where all those particles go?

Pollution from tyre wear could be 1,000 times worse than what comes out of a car’s exhaust, Emissions Analytics has found.

Now, a group of British students have developed a tyre attachment to reduce the microplastic pollution caused by tyre wear, half a million tonnes of which is produced in Europe every year. The innovative device removes 60 per cent of tyre wear particles on the roads.

The Tyre Collective's design has won a prestigious UK international design competition, the James Dyson Award.

