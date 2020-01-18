No country can prepare to welcome tens of millions of foreign tourists for the Olympics, without including vegetarian and vegan options into the catering.

Even though Japan hopes to welcome around 40 million foreign tourists this year (expected to spend more than €65 billion), many of them being vegan or vegetarian, the country is not well prepared yet for the task.

"Compared to the strategy of catering halal products, there are not enough preparations for vegetarians so we need to develop our strategy for public education," says Jin Matsubara, a member of the House of Representatives and former Minister of State for Consumer Affairs and Food Safety.

Even though medieval Japan was practically vegetarian, the country today is known for its love for meat, partially thanks to Western influence. Japanese today eat nearly 20% more meat per person than they did just two decades ago.

Hit play on the video above to learn more about what vegans and vegetarians can expect when they visit Japan.