By Euronews Green with APTN

Farmers have many complaints - from insufficiently regulated cheap imports to overbearing environmental rules- but the reams of red tape set everyone off almost instantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a farm in northern Belgium, not far from the hundreds of tractors blocking Europe's second-biggest port to demand more respect for farmers, Bart Dochy was switching on his computer.

He is waiting for a government programme to load with maps of his land next to empty digital boxes demanding to be filled with statistics on fertiliser, pesticides, production and harvesting.

“They also supervise us with satellite images and even with drones,” Dochy said. His frustration highlights the yawning gap in trust and understanding that has opened up between European farmers.

They increasingly see it as a nanny state looking into every nook and cranny of their barns, analysing how every drop of liquid manure is spread.

From Greece to Ireland, from the Baltics to Spain, tens of thousands of farmers and their supporters have joined protests across Europe in recent weeks. It was enough to put the farmers’ plight on front pages all over the continent, setting it up as a key theme for June's EU parliamentary elections.

Farmers say they can't accept fickle regulation

Farmers have always lived by the whim of nature. Fickle regulation, though, they cannot accept.

“That is what is creating this level of distrust. It's like living in Russia or China,” he said, instead of the fertile flatlands of Flanders in northwestern Belgium.

Farmers have many complaints - from insufficiently regulated cheap imports to overbearing environmental rules- but the reams of red tape set everyone off almost instantly. The EU however, is also the hand that feeds them, with some €47 billion going into a vast network of programmes that touch on agriculture in various ways every year.

In return, farmers must account for their spending - in ways they find increasingly onerous.

Bart Dochy looks through accounting books and logs entries on his computer at his family farm in Ledegem, Belgium. AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

At 51, Dochy is far from an embittered, extremist farmer setting bales of hay on fire or spraying manure into government buildings. In his office, as essential as a barn in the life of a current-day EU farmer hangs the warning: “God Watches - No Cursing Here.”

He comes from old-time farming stock, generations of conservative Christian Democrats that have traditionally provided the backbone of European agriculture.

Once Dochy finishes dealing with 900 pigs and some 30 hectares of corn or potatoes, he exchanges his blue overalls and rubber boots for a three-piece suit. He's also the mayor of this farming community, Ledegem, 120 kilometres west of Brussels where much of the detested EU farm bureaucracy comes from.

'With the smallest error, there are fines'

Over morning coffee, his father, Frans Dochy, 82, remembers how, in his youth, he would harvest beets out of the cold, thick earth by hand for hours. Yet, he says, 2024 bookkeeping “would have driven me off the farm long ago.”

He sees how his son has to register the arrival of any artificial manure within seven days. “And it has to be done even at the busiest times on the field, of course," said Bart Dochy.

“Then it has to be registered exactly how it is spread on every single little plot of land - how many kilos and how it is distributed," he explained, going through some of the thick folders in his office.

“And with the smallest error, there are fines.”

Tractors pass in front of the Coliseum as farmers protest continues in Rome, Italy. Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP

Dochy said he often hears from dozens of farmers in his town how the fines can amount to hundreds of euros, simply with a wrong click of the mouse. The same stories come up at every farmers' protest - be they Italian, French, Dutch or Spanish.

On Tuesday, farmers blocked roads around the Belgian port of Antwerp, the second-largest in Europe, for most of the day. The disruption followed earlier protests at the port, 60 kilometres north of Ledegem, and around the country. They have cost tens of millions of euros in transport delays and spoilt goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

What really gets Dochy is when bureaucratic deadlines are imposed on him, for example, if certain crops or green fertilisers need to be sown by 1 September.

“If the last week of August is unbelievably rainy, you will not be able to sow this properly. But you are nevertheless obliged to sow. Otherwise, you may be faced with a fine,” he said.

“A farmer actually lives in conflict between the government, which wants to be in charge, and nature, which is still in charge. And you can’t actually change anything about nature,” Dochy said.

Because the rules also change so fast, Dochy said, it becomes harder and harder to invest wisely. In northern Belgium, such issues have coalesced around nitrate pollution from farming and rules to contain it.

Too far or not far enough?

Years of political bickering and court challenges have left no clear view of what the future could hold.

ADVERTISEMENT

EU officials, though, point to the need for strict regulation after decades of lax enforcement. Soil pollution was once widespread from the dumping of excess manure in gutters and rivers. The stench hanging over parts of Dochy's province was so severe that, several decades ago, it was popularly renamed Mest (Manure) Flanders instead of West Flanders.

Farms had to be thoroughly checked to make sure they were spending subsidies correctly.

Now, though, the pendulum has swung the other way. After years of piling on ever more intricate rules, politicians realise they might have gone too far.

“Our farmers continue to face huge challenges,” EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told EU parliamentarians this week, making sure to mention “administrative requirements.”

“We hear our farmers – loud and clear. We acknowledge your hardship. And politicians need to do better!” Sefcovic said.