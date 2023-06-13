By Euronews Green with AP

The Japanese automotive company are playing catch up after cricism they have't done enough to fight the climate crisis.

Toyota has announced its plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of its ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles.

The announcement comes amid mounting criticism that Japan’s top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change.

Toyota Motor Corp. said it's aiming for a commercial solid-state battery as soon as 2027.

What will a solid-state battery mean for electric vehicles?

Toyota President Koji Sato has said the company must play catchup after falling behind in the EV sector.

The company plans to deliver 1.5 million EVs in 2026 by expanding its battery EV lineup and developing technology.

“With the evolution of the vehicle’s operating system, the next-generation battery EV will also enable customization of the ‘driving feel,’ with a focus on acceleration, turning and stopping,” it said in a statement.

They add that charging time, one of the main drawbacks of electric vehicles, will be shortened to 10 minutes or less with the new battery.

EV owners usually have charging stations in their homes and keep their cars plugged in overnight to recharge. That’s one of the main reasons Toyota has long insisted that hybrids are a better solution. A hybrid recharges as the car runs, but it also has a gasoline engine in addition to an electric motor.

What does the future of Toyota look like?

In its latest announcement, Toyota said it was also working on innovating lithium-ion batteries, the battery type now in most EVs, and wants to offer new affordable options.

Toyota says it is committed to a “hydrogen society" and is continuing to work on models powered by hydrogen, including fuel cell vehicles.

Hydrogen is still expensive and usually made using fossil fuels, although it can be made using renewable energy. Toyota said it’s working with various partners to produce cleaner and cheaper hydrogen.

Toyota, which makes the Prius hybrid, Camry sedan and Lexus luxury models, is also working on second-generation biofuels. Biofuels, such as ethanol, are considered more renewable than fossil fuels though they have other drawbacks.