"We're still falling short" on climate action, said former US President Barack Obama on Monday as he addressed the UN climate summit in Glasgow.

Obama said that while "meaningful progress has been made" since the 2015 Paris agreement he contributed to forge, "we have not done nearly enough."

His speech also laid out "the road ahead and what young people in particular can do to help."

It comes as COP26 climate talks are getting in the gist of things this Monday.

As the summit enters its second and final week, ministers from all over the world have arrived in Glasgow to negotiate the rules that will govern the implementation of the 2015 Paris agreement.

Here is what you need to know as Day 8 gets underway:

Today is Adaptation and Loss and Damage Day at COP26. Loss and Damage is a longtime demand from climate-vulnerable countries, which want wealthy countries to compensate them for the damaging impacts of climate change caused by historic emissions.

Other contentious issues on the ministers' agenda for the coming days include international carbon markets, deadlines for climate targets and accountability mechanisms.

At an event on the Pacific Islands this morning, Obama described himself as an "island kid" and urged the world to listen to the message of vulnerable island nations.

A watchdog found that the fossil fuel industry had more people at COP26 than any single country's delegation.

Australia says it will continue selling coal "for decades" after staying out of a pledge by dozens of countries last week to exit the fossil fuel.

Follow the negotiations and other COP26 updates on our live blog:

16:28 16:26 'You're right to be frustrated', Obama tells young people Former US President Barack Obama dedicated a long part of his speech at COP26 to young people. "You're right to be frustrated," he told them. But he added: "To all young people out there, I want you to stay angry, I want you to stay frustrated. But channel that anger and that frustration to keep pushing for more and more." Among other advice to younger generations, he suggested the following: "Pressure companies", "don't think you can ignore politics" and "explain how important the issue is to you." "It won't be enough to preach to the choir," he said. 16:16 Obama criticises Russia, China, for staying on 'sideline' of climate action Former US president Barack Obama criticised at COP26 the leaders of "two of world's largest emitters China and Russia" for declining "to even attend the proceedings." "We can't afford anybody on the sideline," he insisted, while acknowledging the world was in a "moment of greater geopolitical tension." He said climate change should "transcend day-to-day politics" and "geopolitics." "How does that happen?" Obama wondered. "How do we bridge the gap?" "I confess I don't have all the answers," he said. 15:28 'We're still falling short', Obama tells COP26 Speaking at COP26, former US President Barack Obama, one of the architects of the 2015 Paris Agreement said "we're still falling short" on climate action. "Meaningful progress has been made since Paris," he said. "Thanks to your efforts here in Glasgow we see the promise of further progress." But "we have not done nearly enough," he insisted. He hailed last week's agreements on methane emissions, deforestation, or coal finance as "significant accomplishments" even if they're not "self-executing." 15:15 Watch live: Former US President Barack Obama speaks at COP26 13:49 Wealthy nations have 'added burden' in climate action, says Obama “All of us have a part to play, all of us have work to do, all of us have sacrifices to make" on climate, former US President Barack Obama told a session for island nations in the Pacific on Monday. “But those of us who live in wealthy nations, those of us who helped to precipitate the problem” of global warming, “we have an added burden,” he said. His comments came as the summit turns its focus to Loss and Damage, a long time-demand from climate-vulnerable nations. To those who felt frustrated by the slow progress in climate negotiations, he said COP26 delegates from the US and other countries "really care about these issues and are listening to you". But in democracy, "you don't always get your way," he added. 13:39 Report highlights climate change's 'devastating economic impact' on poor countries A new report by Christian Aid, a non-profit, warns of the "devastating economic impact climate change will inflict on the world’s most vulnerable countries." Under current climate policies "the world’s most vulnerable countries can expect to suffer an average GDP hit of -19.6% by 2050 and of -63.9% by 2100," the NGO said. "Even if countries keep global temperature rise to 1.5C as set out in the Paris Agreement, vulnerable countries face an average GDP reduction of -13.1% by 2050 and -33.1% by 2100," it added. Christian Aid says the report shows how much Loss and Damage mechanisms are needed to help most vulnerable countries cope with the impacts of climate change. 13:29 READ: Is the UN ‘failing to address’ the root causes of climate change? One of the verdicts is that the UNFCCC has 'failed to recognise, promote and protect the ‘rights of nature’. 13:25 12:58 'I'm an island kid': Obama Speaking at a COP26 event on climate change in vulnerable island nations, former US President Barack Obama described himself as an "island kid" said he had been "shaped" by his "experience of growing up in Hawaii." He hailed the role of island nations in forming an ambitious Paris agreement in 2015. He compared them to "the canary in the coal mine" of climate change, "sending a message that if we don't act and act boldly, it will be too late." Obama also praised the Biden administration for "giving the issue the attention it deserves." He concluded his statement by citing an old Hawaiian proverb meaning "unite to move forward" and urged the world to listen to the message of vulnerable island nations.

