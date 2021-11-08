"We're still falling short" on climate action, said former US President Barack Obama on Monday as he addressed the UN climate summit in Glasgow.
Obama said that while "meaningful progress has been made" since the 2015 Paris agreement he contributed to forge, "we have not done nearly enough."
His speech also laid out "the road ahead and what young people in particular can do to help."
It comes as COP26 climate talks are getting in the gist of things this Monday.
As the summit enters its second and final week, ministers from all over the world have arrived in Glasgow to negotiate the rules that will govern the implementation of the 2015 Paris agreement.
Here is what you need to know as Day 8 gets underway:
- Today is Adaptation and Loss and Damage Day at COP26. Loss and Damage is a longtime demand from climate-vulnerable countries, which want wealthy countries to compensate them for the damaging impacts of climate change caused by historic emissions.
- Other contentious issues on the ministers' agenda for the coming days include international carbon markets, deadlines for climate targets and accountability mechanisms.
At an event on the Pacific Islands this morning, Obama described himself as an "island kid" and urged the world to listen to the message of vulnerable island nations.
A watchdog found that the fossil fuel industry had more people at COP26 than any single country's delegation.
Australia says it will continue selling coal "for decades" after staying out of a pledge by dozens of countries last week to exit the fossil fuel.
Follow the negotiations and other COP26 updates on our live blog:
'You're right to be frustrated', Obama tells young people
Obama criticises Russia, China, for staying on 'sideline' of climate action
Former US president Barack Obama criticised at COP26 the leaders of "two of world's largest emitters China and Russia" for declining "to even attend the proceedings."
'We're still falling short', Obama tells COP26
Watch live: Former US President Barack Obama speaks at COP26
Wealthy nations have 'added burden' in climate action, says Obama
“But those of us who live in wealthy nations, those of us who helped to precipitate the problem” of global warming, “we have an added burden,” he said.
His comments came as the summit turns its focus to Loss and Damage, a long time-demand from climate-vulnerable nations.
To those who felt frustrated by the slow progress in climate negotiations, he said COP26 delegates from the US and other countries "really care about these issues and are listening to you".
But in democracy, "you don't always get your way," he added.
Report highlights climate change's 'devastating economic impact' on poor countries
One of the verdicts is that the UNFCCC has 'failed to recognise, promote and protect the ‘rights of nature’.
'I'm an island kid': Obama
