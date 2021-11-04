It's Energy Day at COP26 and negotiators are switching their focus to how the world can ditch fossil fuels.

It has kicked off with a major announcement: late on Wednesday, over 40 countries committed for the first time to phase out and not build or invest in new coal power.

The deal comes after Finance Day delivered pledges for trillions of cash, not just from governments but from the world's biggest financial players.

This liveblog will be updated throughout the day

Here is what you need to know as Day 4 gets underway at the UN climate conference:

The coal deal was hailed as a "milestone" by the UK's summit organisers. But the biggest polluters, notably China, have so far failed to sign up.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tested positive for COVID-19 in what became the first reported case at COP26 so far.

Carbon pollution has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, according to a new study.