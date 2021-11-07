We're now halfway through the long-awaited COP26 climate summit. Leaders from around the globe have been taking part in the landmark negotiations in Glasgow, looking at how to tackle the planet’s growing climate catastrophe.

With the likes of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron in attendance, political and environmental protests have begun to dominate public spaces across the Scottish city.

From Squid Game themed performances to nautical displays of sea pollution, these protesters have used some imaginative visuals to disrupt the COP26 landscape.

In pictures, we took a closer look at the performances and costumes being used by campaign groups such as Extinction Rebellion, to cause a stir in the name of climate justice.

Big heads, dinosaurs and long-distance walkers

Oxfam protesters staged 'Big Head' caricatures of various world leaders, while dinosaurs roamed the Glasgow streets.

Oxfam 'Big Head' caricatures featuring US President Joe Biden protesting on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Scott Heppell, AP Photo

A protester from PETA gatecrashes a protest of the Oxfam 'Big Head' caricatures featuring world leaders on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit Scott Heppell, AP Photo

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators take part in climate change protest in Glasgow Alastair Grant, AP Photo

Audiences also witnessed the arrival of climate activists such as Melanie Nazareth, who walked the 800-kilometre journey on foot from London.

Activist Melanie Nazareth sings as she arrives in Glasgow after walking 500 miles from London to take part in a climate change protest. Alastair Grant, AP Photo

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators take part in a climate change protest in Glasgow. Alastair Grant, AP Photo

Raising awareness of plastic waste and the future of our oceans

Ocean Rebellion protesters across the city conducted an elaborate performance installation. Actors were encased in fishing nets, discarded toys and other plastic waste washed up on the UK’s shoreline.

A woman lies amongst plastic waste during an XR protest in Glasgow. Alastair Grant, AP Photo

Protester lies encased in netting during a demonstration against bottom fishing by Extinction Rebellion, Alastair Grant, AP Photo

Campaigners from the environment group Ocean Rebellion wearing fish head masks take part in a protest stunt against the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). Alastair Grant/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

"As the sea dies, we die," reads one sign from the protesters. Alastair Grant/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A squid game homage

One group of activists paid tribute to the popular South Korean Netflix series, Squid Game.

Dressed as world leaders, they asked politicians to stop playing climate games.

Climate campaigners enact a "Squid Game" themed protest stunt wearing masks of world leaders. Scott Heppell/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

In the series Squid Game, wealthy men watch desperate participants take part in deadly games for cash. Scott Heppell/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The activists wore various facemasks of different world leaders. Scott Heppell/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Pokémon come to play...and call out Japan's reliance on coal

Activists dressed as the Pokémon character Pikachu appeared on the banks of the River Clyde on Thursday morning - energy day at COP26. The group were protesting Japan's support for the coal industry.

Activists dressed as the Pokemon character Pikachu protest against Japan's support of the coal industry. Alberto Pezzali/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A gaggle of Pikachu on the banks of the River Clyde. Alberto Pezzali/AP

The group want Japan to halt the country's support of coal power. Alberto Pezzali/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

With another week of activities to go, we'll be keeping our eyes out for more incredible and innovative costumes from across Glasgow.

If you spot any that catch your eye, we'd love to see them. Share your favourites with us on Twitter or Instagram.