Watch thousands of environmentalists protest at a German motor show

Thousands of green activists demonstrated on Saturday at the German Motor Show in Munich against car giants like Audi, Volkswagen, and BMW.

The campaigners say these companies are failing to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

The motor show is big deal for Germany's car industry and this year it acted as a showcase for the future electrification of the sector. It said it wants to give a platform to "mobility" rather than cars, in particular to more than 70 brands of bicycles.

But environmentalists are not happy with the level of progress so far.

Almost 25,000 people took part in the rallies, according to Aussteigen, the collective behind the protests.

It brought together eight environmental groups, including Greenpeace.