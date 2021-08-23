Which fruit and vegetables are in season in Europe right now?

Although many of us live with 24-hour access to any fruit or vegetable we could want, there are a multitude of reasons why eating seasonally is better for our bodies, our wallets, and the planet.

Choosing to buy food that’s in season locally is key to reducing the carbon footprint of your food, as it means you aren’t choosing produce that’s been shipped halfway across the world.

Fruit and vegetables that have been grown locally also tend to taste better. In general, the produce is likely to be fresher and more nutritious - as it hasn’t been sitting in cargo holds or shipping containers for several days.

But of course, Europe is a big place with completely different climatic regions. Therefore different countries have different suitability for growing crops, meaning what’s in season varies enormously depending on the area.

Every month this page will be updated with the latest information on what’s coming into season.

Top tip: we recommend using the search function on your phone or computer to find your country in this list.

We’re always looking to include more countries too, so if you have favourite fruit or vegetables that are local to your area, we’d love to hear from you on Twitter or Instagram.

What’s currently in season in Austria?

There's plenty of seasonal produce available in Austria in August. Euronews Green

At the moment, the following fruit are in season in Austria:

Apples

Apricots

Blackberries

Blueberries

Gooseberries

Peaches

Pears

Plums

Raspberries

Redcurrants

Strawberries

In August, these are the vegetables in season in Austria:

Aubergines

Beetle beans

Beetroot

Bell peppers

Broccoli

Carrots

Cauliflowers

Celeriac

Celery

Chard

Cabbage

Courgettes

Cucumber

Endive

Fennel

Garlic

Haricot beans

Kohlrabi

Leeks

Lettuce

Mushrooms

Onions

Peas

Potatoes

Pumpkins

Radishes

Red cabbage

Rocket/arugula

Spinach

Sweetcorn

Tomatoes

Which fruit and vegetables are in season in Belgium?

Belgium has plenty of fruit and vegetables in season in August. Euronews Green

These are the fruit that are currently in season in Belgium:

Apples

Blackberries

Blackcurrants

Blueberries

Gooseberries

Pears

Plums

Raspberries

Redcurrants

Strawberries

In August, the following vegetables are in season in Belgium:

Artichokes

Aubergines

Beetroots

Bell peppers

Broccoli

Broccolini

Cabbages

Carrots

Celery

Chicory

Courgettes

Cucumbers

Endive

Fennel

Green beans

Kale

Kohlrabi

Lettuce

Mushrooms

Onions

Pak choi

Potatoes

Pumpkins

Radicchio

Radishes

Swedes

Spinach

Sweetcorn

Tomatoes

Watercress

What produce is in season in Bulgaria right now?

Bulgaria has a good range of fruit and vegetables in season right now. Euronews Green

In August, the following fruits are in season in Bulgaria:

Apples

Apricots

Blackberries

Blueberries

Figs

Grapes

Melons

Peaches

Pears

Plums

Raspberries

Strawberries

In Bulgaria, these are the vegetables in season:

Aubergines

Bell peppers

Courgettes

Cucumbers

Lettuce

Peas

Tomatoes

Here are all the fruits and vegetables ripe and ready in Cyprus

Cyprus has a range of tropical fruit and vegetables still in season throughout August. Euronews Green

In August, these are the fruit in season in Cyprus:

Apples

Apricots

Figs

Grapes

Mangoes

Melons

Nectarines

Papayas

Peaches

Plums

Pomegranates

Prickly pears

These are the vegetables in season in Cyprus at the moment:

Aubergine

Beetroot

Bell peppers

Black-eyed peas

Carrots

Celery

Chicory

Courgettes

Cucumbers

Endive

Fennel

Garlic

Green amaranth

Green bean

Lettuce

Okra

Onions

Potatoes

Radishes

Squash

Swiss chard

Taro

Which fruit and vegetables are in season in the Czech Republic?

From grapes to broccoli, this is what is in season in the Czech Republic. Euronews Green

These are the fruit in season right now in the Czech Republic:

Apples

Apricots

Blackberries

Blackcurrants

Grapes

Pears

Plums

Strawberries

In August, the vegetables in season in the Czech Republic are:

Aubergine

Beetroot

Bell peppers

Broccoli

Cabbages

Carrots

Cauliflower

Celery

Chard

Chilli

Courgette

Cress

Cucumber

Garlic

Green beans

Lettuce

Leek

Onions

Peas

Potatoes

Pumpkins

Radishes

Spinach

Squash

Tomatoes

What’s currently in season in Denmark?

Denmark may not have as many fruit in season right now, but there's a wealth of vegetables in season. Euronews Green

Denmark doesn't have as many fruit in season as other countries:

Apples

Blackberries

Blackcurrants

Blueberries

Muskmelons

Pears

Rhubarb

But Denmark still has heaps of vegetables on offer in August:

Beetroot

Bell peppers

Broccoli

Cabbages

Carrots

Cauliflower

Celeriac

Celery

Chilli

Cucumber

Fennel

Green beans

Lettuce

Leeks

Mushrooms

Onions

Pak choi

Parsnip

Peas

Pumpkins

Red cabbage

Salsify

Shallots

Spinach

Squash

Sweetcorn

Tomatoes

Turnips

White beans

From chokeberries to turnips, what’s in season in Estonia right now?

It's berry season in Estonia this month! Euronews Green

These are the fruit in season in Estonia at the moment:

Blackcurrants

Cherries

Chokeberries

Gooseberries

Pears

Plums

Raspberries

Redcurrants

Strawberries

Summer apples

Whitecurrants

In August, these are the vegetables in season in Estonia:

Beans

Beetroot

Bell peppers

Cabbages

Carrots

Cauliflower

Cucumbers

Garlic

Lettuce

Onions

Peas

Potatoes

Swede

Tomatoes

Turnips

What’s in season in Finland in August?

Finland is also big on berries in August. Euronews Green

All the berries are in season in Finland right now:

Blackcurrants

Blueberries

Cherries

Gooseberries

Raspberries

Redcurrants

Strawberries

The following vegetables are in season in Finland in August:

Boletus mushrooms

Carrots

Cauliflower

Chanterelle mushrooms

Courgettes

Cucumbers

Lettuce

Potatoes

Onions

Peas

Tomatoes

Which fruit and vegetables are in season in France?

Because France has such varying climatic regions, there's a lot in season in August. Euronews Green

There are a lot of fruit in season in France at the moment:

Apricots

Blackcurrants

Blackberries

Blueberries

Currants

Dragon fruit

Figs

Grapes

Lemons

Limes

Mangosteen

Melons

Nectarines

Peaches

Pears

Pine nuts

Plums

Raspberries

Sapodilla

These vegetables are in season in France in August:

Artichoke

Aubergines

Bell peppers

Broccoli

Carrots

Celery

Courgettes

Cucumbers

Garlic

Haricot bean

Lentils

Lettuce

Mushrooms

Parsley

Sweet potatoes

Tomatoes

Here’s all the fruits and vegetables in season in Germany

From tomatoes to radishes to turnips - these are the fruit and veg in season in Germany. Euronews Green

These are the fruits in season in Germany at the moment:

Apricots

Blackberries

Blackcurrants

Blueberries

Cherries

Gooseberries

Pears

Plums

Raspberries

Strawberries

These are the veggies that are in season in August:

Bell peppers

Broccoli

Carrots

Cauliflower

Celery

Courgette

Cucumber

Fennel

Green beans

Kohlrabi

Lettuce

Mangelwurzel

Mushrooms

Onions

Pak choi

Peas

Potatoes

Radish

Red cabbage

Rocket

Runner beans

Sweetcorn

Tomatoes

Turnips

What’s in season in Greece at the moment?

Which fruit and vegetables are in season in Greece? Euronews Green

Here are eight fruits that are in season in Greece right now:

Figs

Grapes

Melons

Peaches

Pears

Plums

Raspberries

Watermelons

These are the ten vegetables that are in season at the moment in Greece:

Aubergines

Bell peppers

Carrots

Courgettes

Cucumbers

Green beans

Okra

Potatoes

Pumpkins

Tomatoes

From apples to pumpkins, here’s what’s in season in Hungary at the moment

Hungary has plentiful produce in season at the moment. Euronews Green

These are the fruits in season in Hungary at the moment:

Apples

Apricots

Blackberries

Blueberries

Figs

Grapes

Greengages

Melons

Nectarines

Peaches

Pears

Plums

They’re not short of vegetables either. These are the ones currently in season:

Aubergines

Artichoke

Beetroot

Black radish

Cabbage

Carrots

Cauliflower

Celeriac

Celery

Chard

Courgettes

Fennel

Garlic

Lettuce

Kale

Kohlrabi

Leeks

Marrow

Onions

Parsley root

Parsnip

Potatoes

Pumpkins

Radicchio

Cabbage

Sorrel

Spring onion

Squash

Sweetcorn

This is what’s in season in Ireland in August:

There are berries galore in Ireland right now. Euronews Green

It looks like all the berries are in season this month:

Apples

Blackberries

Blackcurrants

Blueberries

Gooseberries

Raspberries

Strawberries

Lucky for the Irish, there’s still plenty of vegetables to choose from this August:

Aubergines

Beetroot

Bell peppers

Broad bean

Broccoli

Brussels sprouts

Cabbages

Carrots

Cauliflower

Celery

Courgette

Cucumbers

Haricot bean

Kale

Kohlrabi

Leeks

Lettuce

Mangletrout

Marrow

Mushrooms

Onions

Pak Choi

Parsnip

Peas

Potatoes

Scallion

Swede

Tomatoes

Wondering what fruits and veggies you can get in Italy at the moment?

Despite the heat, Italy still has plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables in season. Euronews Green

These are the fruits in season in Italy at the moment:

Apples

Blueberries

Grapes

Lemons

Melons

Peaches

Pears

Plums

Strawberries

Watermelons

In August, these are the vegetables that are in season in Italy:

Aubergines

Bell peppers

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Courgettes

Cucumbers

Green beans

Peas

Tomatoes

What fruits and vegetables are available in Latvia at the moment?

Wondering what's in season in Latvia? We've got you covered. Euronews Green

In Latvia, these fruits are all in season:

Apples

Apricots

Blackcurrants

Gooseberry

Nectarines

Peaches

Pears

Raspberries

Strawberries

While these are the vegetables that are in season in Latvia:

Beetroot

Broad beans

Cabbage

Cauliflower

Courgette

Cucumbers

Garlic

Green beans

Leeks

Lettuce

Peas

Radish

Spring onions

Squash

Tomatoes

What’s in season in Lithuania at the moment?

There's plenty in season in Lithuania Euronews Green

These are the fruits in season in Lithuania at the moment:

Apples

Apricots

Blackcurrants

Blueberries

Bananas

Gooseberries

Grapes

Figs

Melons

Nectarines

Peaches

Plums

Redcurrants

Sea buckthorn

Watermelons

These are the vegetables that are in season at the moment in Lithuania:

Aubergines

Beetroot

Bell peppers

Broccoli

Carrots

Cauliflower

Courgettes

Cucumbers

Onions

Peas

Potatoes

Radish

Red cabbage

Swede

Sweetcorn

Tomatoes

Here’s the long list of fruit and vegetables that are available in August in Luxembourg

Luxembourg may be a small country, but it's rich in seasonal fruit and vegetables! Euronews Green

These are the fruit in season in Luxembourg at the moment:

Apples

Apricots

Bilberries

Blackberries

Blackcurrants

Cherries

Grapes

Melons

Nectarines

Peaches

Peas

Plums

Prunes

Raspberries

Strawberries

Watermelons

Check out the long list of vegetables in season at the moment in Luxembourg:

Aubergines

Bell peppers

Broccoli

Cabbage

Carrots

Cauliflower

Chard

Chinese cabbage

Courgettes

Cucumbers

Fennel

Kale

Kohlrabi

Leeks

Lettuce

Onions

Peas

Potatoes

Pumpkins

Radish

Red cabbage

Salsify

Spring onions

Sweetcorn

Tomatoes

What fruits and vegetables does Malta have to offer at the moment?

From prickly pears to watermelons, Malta is rich with seasonal fruit and vegetables in August. Euronews Green

These are the fruits in season across Malta:

Apples

Carob

Cherry plums

Grapes

Lemons

Melons

Mulberries

Nectarines

Peaches

Pears

Plums

Prickly pears

Watermelons

These are the vegetables that are also in season at the moment in Malta:

Aubergines

Beetroot

Bell peppers

Cabbage

Carrots

Celery

Chard

Chillies

Cucumber

Garlic

Green beans

Lettuce

Kohlrabi

Marrow

Mushrooms

Onions

Potato

Pumpkins

Red cabbage

Rucola

Spring onions

Sweetcorn

Tomato

Winter melons

Here are all the fruits and vegetables in season in the Netherlands this August

The Netherlands may not have as many fruit in season in August, but it more than makes up for that with its vegetable supplies. Euronews Green

It looks like not many fruits are in season in the Netherlands at the moment:

Apples

Cherries

Pears

Strawberries

But check out all the vegetables in season in the Netherlands to make up for it:

Beetroot

Broad beans

Broccoli

Carrots

Cabbage

Celery

Courgette

Cucumber

Endive

Fennel

Green beans

Lettuce

Kohlrabi

Leeks

Onions

Pak choi

Peas

Radicchio

Radish

Rhubarb

Rocket

Samphire

Snow peas

Spinach

Sweetcorn

Tomatoes

Turnips

Which fruit and vegetables are in season in Poland at the moment?

Poland has plenty of berries in season right now, but also a great range of vegetables on offer too. Euronews Green

It’s berry time in Poland right now! Check out what else is in season right now:

Apricots

Blackberries

Blackcurrants

Blueberries

Cherries

Gooseberries

Lingonberries

Mulberries

Nectarines

Peaches

Pears

Plums

Raspberries

Redcurrants

Sea buckthorn

Strawberries

Whitecurrants

Here’s the long list of vegetables that are also in season in Poland:

Artichoke

Aubergines

Mushrooms

Beetroot

Bell peppers

Broccoli

Cabbages

Carrots

Cauliflower

Celeriac

Celery

Cabbage

Courgettes

Cucumbers

Fennel

Garlic

Green beans

Kohlrabi

Leeks

Lettuce

Onions

Parsley

Potatoes

Pumpkins

Radish

Red cabbage

Rhubarb

Swede

Sorrel

Spinach

Spring onion

Squash

Sweetcorn

Tomatoes

What fruit and vegetables are in season in Portugal, even in the late summer heat?

What's in season in Portugal right now? Euronews Green

These are the fruits in season in Portugal right now:

Apples

Bananas

Blackberries

Blueberries

Figs

Grapes

Lemons

Melons

Peaches

Pears

Pineapples

Plums

Raspberries

Strawberries

Watermelons

These are the vegetables in season in Portugal in August:

Aubergine

Bell peppers

Carrots

Chayote

Chinese Cabbage

Courgette

Cucumbers

Green beans

Leeks

Garlic

Sweetcorn

Tomatoes

Which fruit and vegetables are in season in Slovenia at the moment?

There aren't heaps of fruit in season in Slovenia right now, but there are plenty of vegetables. Euronews Green

These are the late summer fruits in season in Slovenia at the moment:

Blackberries

Melons

Pears

Raspberries

Watermelons

In Slovenia, these are the vegetables in season for August:

Aubergines

Bell peppers

Cabbage

Courgette

Cucumber

Endive

Garlic leeks

Lettuce

Onion

Tomatoes

What fruit and vegetables are in season in Spain at the moment?

Spain is rich with fruit and vegetables in season in August. Euronews Green

These are the fruit in season that are looking strong this month in Spain:

Apples

Apricots

Avocados

Bananas

Grapes

Mangos

Melons

Nectarines

Peaches

Pears

Plums

Pomegranate

Raspberries

Watermelons

These are the vegetables in Spain currently in season:

Beetroot

Carrot

Courgettes

Garlic

Green beans

Lettuce

Onions

Radish

Spinach

Squash

Tomatoes

Turnip

Which fruit and vegetables are at their peak in Sweden in August?

If you're in Sweden, you're in luck! There are so many fruits and vegetables in season right now. Euronews Green

These are the fruit in season in Sweden at the moment:

Apricots

Blackberries

Blackcurrants

Blueberries

Cherries

Cherries

Gooseberries

Grapes

Melon

Nectarines

Peaches

Pears

Plums

Raspberries

Strawberries

Watermelons

These vegetables are all in season in Sweden right now:

Artichoke

Asparagus

Beetroot

Black radish

Broad beans

Broccoli

Cabbage

Carrots

Cauliflower

Celeriac

Celery

Courgette

Cucumber

Fennel

Kohlrabi

Leeks

Lettuce

Onions

Parsnips

Peas

Potatoes

Pumpkins

Radish

Red cabbage

Red onions

Rhubarb

Rutabaga

Spinach

Sweetcorn

Tomatoes

What fruit and vegetables are in season in the United Kingdom right now?

The UK has a good number of fruits and vegetables in season still in August. Euronews Green

From cherries to melons, the UK has plenty of fruit to offer this month:

Apricots

Bilberries

Blackberries

Blueberries

Cherries

Crab apples

Damsons

Elderberries

Figs

Gooseberries

Greengage

Loganberries

Melons

Plums

Raspberries

Redcurrants

Strawberries

Watermelons

The UK isn't short of vegetables either; here’s what's in season in August:

Artichoke

Aubergine

Beetroot

Bell peppers

Broad beans

Broccoli

Cabbage

Carrots

Cavolo Nero

Celery

Chard

Chills

Courgettes

Cucumbers

Fennel

Garlic

Haricot beans

Kohlrabi

Lattice

Lettuce

Mangetout

Marrow

Mushrooms

Onions

Pak Choi

Peas

Potatoes

Radicchio

Radishes

Rucola

Runner beans

Samphire

Spinach

Spring onion

Sweetcorn

Tomatoes

Turnips

Watercress

Check back each month for an up-to-date list of season produce from across the continent. If you have a source for a country that isn't listed here, get in touch on Twitter or Instagram to let us know!