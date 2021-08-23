This content is not available in your region

Which fruit and vegetables are in season in Europe right now?

Here at Euronews Green, we've put together the ultimate guide to seasonal produce across Europe. And we'll be updating it every month too.
By Marthe de Ferrer

Although many of us live with 24-hour access to any fruit or vegetable we could want, there are a multitude of reasons why eating seasonally is better for our bodies, our wallets, and the planet.

Choosing to buy food that’s in season locally is key to reducing the carbon footprint of your food, as it means you aren’t choosing produce that’s been shipped halfway across the world.

Fruit and vegetables that have been grown locally also tend to taste better. In general, the produce is likely to be fresher and more nutritious - as it hasn’t been sitting in cargo holds or shipping containers for several days.

But of course, Europe is a big place with completely different climatic regions. Therefore different countries have different suitability for growing crops, meaning what’s in season varies enormously depending on the area.

Every month this page will be updated with the latest information on what’s coming into season.

Top tip: we recommend using the search function on your phone or computer to find your country in this list.

We’re always looking to include more countries too, so if you have favourite fruit or vegetables that are local to your area, we’d love to hear from you on Twitter or Instagram.

What’s currently in season in Austria?

At the moment, the following fruit are in season in Austria:

  • Apples
  • Apricots
  • Blackberries
  • Blueberries
  • Gooseberries
  • Peaches
  • Pears
  • Plums
  • Raspberries
  • Redcurrants
  • Strawberries

In August, these are the vegetables in season in Austria:

  • Aubergines
  • Beetle beans
  • Beetroot
  • Bell peppers
  • Broccoli
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflowers
  • Celeriac
  • Celery
  • Chard
  • Cabbage
  • Courgettes
  • Cucumber
  • Endive
  • Fennel
  • Garlic
  • Haricot beans
  • Kohlrabi
  • Leeks
  • Lettuce
  • Mushrooms
  • Onions
  • Peas
  • Potatoes
  • Pumpkins
  • Radishes
  • Red cabbage
  • Rocket/arugula
  • Spinach
  • Sweetcorn
  • Tomatoes

Which fruit and vegetables are in season in Belgium?

These are the fruit that are currently in season in Belgium:

  • Apples
  • Blackberries
  • Blackcurrants
  • Blueberries
  • Gooseberries
  • Pears
  • Plums
  • Raspberries
  • Redcurrants
  • Strawberries

In August, the following vegetables are in season in Belgium:

  • Artichokes
  • Aubergines
  • Beetroots
  • Bell peppers
  • Broccoli
  • Broccolini
  • Cabbages
  • Carrots
  • Celery
  • Chicory
  • Courgettes
  • Cucumbers
  • Endive
  • Fennel
  • Green beans
  • Kale
  • Kohlrabi
  • Lettuce
  • Mushrooms
  • Onions
  • Pak choi
  • Potatoes
  • Pumpkins
  • Radicchio
  • Radishes
  • Swedes
  • Spinach
  • Sweetcorn
  • Tomatoes
  • Watercress

What produce is in season in Bulgaria right now?

In August, the following fruits are in season in Bulgaria:

  • Apples
  • Apricots
  • Blackberries
  • Blueberries
  • Figs
  • Grapes
  • Melons
  • Peaches
  • Pears
  • Plums
  • Raspberries
  • Strawberries

In Bulgaria, these are the vegetables in season:

  • Aubergines
  • Bell peppers
  • Courgettes
  • Cucumbers
  • Lettuce
  • Peas
  • Tomatoes

Here are all the fruits and vegetables ripe and ready in Cyprus

In August, these are the fruit in season in Cyprus:

  • Apples
  • Apricots
  • Figs
  • Grapes
  • Mangoes
  • Melons
  • Nectarines
  • Papayas
  • Peaches
  • Plums
  • Pomegranates
  • Prickly pears

These are the vegetables in season in Cyprus at the moment:

  • Aubergine
  • Beetroot
  • Bell peppers
  • Black-eyed peas
  • Carrots
  • Celery
  • Chicory
  • Courgettes
  • Cucumbers
  • Endive
  • Fennel
  • Garlic
  • Green amaranth
  • Green bean
  • Lettuce
  • Okra
  • Onions
  • Potatoes
  • Radishes
  • Squash
  • Swiss chard
  • Taro

Which fruit and vegetables are in season in the Czech Republic?

These are the fruit in season right now in the Czech Republic:

  • Apples
  • Apricots
  • Blackberries
  • Blackcurrants
  • Grapes
  • Pears
  • Plums
  • Strawberries

In August, the vegetables in season in the Czech Republic are:

  • Aubergine
  • Beetroot
  • Bell peppers
  • Broccoli
  • Cabbages
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Celery
  • Chard
  • Chilli
  • Courgette
  • Cress
  • Cucumber
  • Garlic
  • Green beans
  • Lettuce
  • Leek
  • Onions
  • Peas
  • Potatoes
  • Pumpkins
  • Radishes
  • Spinach
  • Squash
  • Tomatoes

What’s currently in season in Denmark?

Denmark doesn't have as many fruit in season as other countries:

  • Apples
  • Blackberries
  • Blackcurrants
  • Blueberries
  • Muskmelons
  • Pears
  • Rhubarb

But Denmark still has heaps of vegetables on offer in August:

  • Beetroot
  • Bell peppers
  • Broccoli
  • Cabbages
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Celeriac
  • Celery
  • Chilli
  • Cucumber
  • Fennel
  • Green beans
  • Lettuce
  • Leeks
  • Mushrooms
  • Onions
  • Pak choi
  • Parsnip
  • Peas
  • Pumpkins
  • Red cabbage
  • Salsify
  • Shallots
  • Spinach
  • Squash
  • Sweetcorn
  • Tomatoes
  • Turnips
  • White beans

From chokeberries to turnips, what’s in season in Estonia right now?

These are the fruit in season in Estonia at the moment:

  • Blackcurrants
  • Cherries
  • Chokeberries
  • Gooseberries
  • Pears
  • Plums
  • Raspberries
  • Redcurrants
  • Strawberries
  • Summer apples
  • Whitecurrants

In August, these are the vegetables in season in Estonia:

  • Beans
  • Beetroot
  • Bell peppers
  • Cabbages
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Cucumbers
  • Garlic
  • Lettuce
  • Onions
  • Peas
  • Potatoes
  • Swede
  • Tomatoes
  • Turnips

What’s in season in Finland in August?

All the berries are in season in Finland right now:

  • Blackcurrants
  • Blueberries
  • Cherries
  • Gooseberries
  • Raspberries
  • Redcurrants
  • Strawberries

The following vegetables are in season in Finland in August:

  • Boletus mushrooms
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Chanterelle mushrooms
  • Courgettes
  • Cucumbers
  • Lettuce
  • Potatoes
  • Onions
  • Peas
  • Tomatoes

Which fruit and vegetables are in season in France?

There are a lot of fruit in season in France at the moment:

  • Apricots
  • Blackcurrants
  • Blackberries
  • Blueberries
  • Currants
  • Dragon fruit
  • Figs
  • Grapes
  • Lemons
  • Limes
  • Mangosteen
  • Melons
  • Nectarines
  • Peaches
  • Pears
  • Pine nuts
  • Plums
  • Raspberries
  • Sapodilla

These vegetables are in season in France in August:

  • Artichoke
  • Aubergines
  • Bell peppers
  • Broccoli
  • Carrots
  • Celery
  • Courgettes
  • Cucumbers
  • Garlic
  • Haricot bean
  • Lentils
  • Lettuce
  • Mushrooms
  • Parsley
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Tomatoes

Euronews Green
These are the fruits in season in Germany at the moment:

  • Apricots
  • Blackberries
  • Blackcurrants
  • Blueberries
  • Cherries
  • Gooseberries
  • Pears
  • Plums
  • Raspberries
  • Strawberries

These are the veggies that are in season in August:

  • Bell peppers
  • Broccoli
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Celery
  • Courgette
  • Cucumber
  • Fennel
  • Green beans
  • Kohlrabi
  • Lettuce
  • Mangelwurzel
  • Mushrooms
  • Onions
  • Pak choi
  • Peas
  • Potatoes
  • Radish
  • Red cabbage
  • Rocket
  • Runner beans
  • Sweetcorn
  • Tomatoes
  • Turnips

What’s in season in Greece at the moment?

Euronews Green
Here are eight fruits that are in season in Greece right now:

  • Figs
  • Grapes
  • Melons
  • Peaches
  • Pears
  • Plums
  • Raspberries
  • Watermelons

These are the ten vegetables that are in season at the moment in Greece:

  • Aubergines
  • Bell peppers
  • Carrots
  • Courgettes
  • Cucumbers
  • Green beans
  • Okra
  • Potatoes
  • Pumpkins
  • Tomatoes

From apples to pumpkins, here’s what’s in season in Hungary at the moment

These are the fruits in season in Hungary at the moment:

  • Apples
  • Apricots
  • Blackberries
  • Blueberries
  • Figs
  • Grapes
  • Greengages
  • Melons
  • Nectarines
  • Peaches
  • Pears
  • Plums

They’re not short of vegetables either. These are the ones currently in season:

  • Aubergines
  • Artichoke
  • Beetroot
  • Black radish
  • Cabbage
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Celeriac
  • Celery
  • Chard
  • Courgettes
  • Fennel
  • Garlic
  • Lettuce
  • Kale
  • Kohlrabi
  • Leeks
  • Marrow
  • Onions
  • Parsley root
  • Parsnip
  • Potatoes
  • Pumpkins
  • Radicchio
  • Cabbage
  • Sorrel
  • Spring onion
  • Squash
  • Sweetcorn

This is what’s in season in Ireland in August:

It looks like all the berries are in season this month:

  • Apples
  • Blackberries
  • Blackcurrants
  • Blueberries
  • Gooseberries
  • Raspberries
  • Strawberries

Lucky for the Irish, there’s still plenty of vegetables to choose from this August:

  • Aubergines
  • Beetroot
  • Bell peppers
  • Broad bean
  • Broccoli
  • Brussels sprouts
  • Cabbages
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Celery
  • Courgette
  • Cucumbers
  • Haricot bean
  • Kale
  • Kohlrabi
  • Leeks
  • Lettuce
  • Mangletrout
  • Marrow
  • Mushrooms
  • Onions
  • Pak Choi
  • Parsnip
  • Peas
  • Potatoes
  • Scallion
  • Swede
  • Tomatoes

Wondering what fruits and veggies you can get in Italy at the moment?

These are the fruits in season in Italy at the moment:

  • Apples
  • Blueberries
  • Grapes
  • Lemons
  • Melons
  • Peaches
  • Pears
  • Plums
  • Strawberries
  • Watermelons

In August, these are the vegetables that are in season in Italy:

  • Aubergines
  • Bell peppers
  • Broccoli
  • Cauliflower
  • Courgettes
  • Cucumbers
  • Green beans
  • Peas
  • Tomatoes

What fruits and vegetables are available in Latvia at the moment?

In Latvia, these fruits are all in season:

  • Apples
  • Apricots
  • Blackcurrants
  • Gooseberry
  • Nectarines
  • Peaches
  • Pears
  • Raspberries
  • Strawberries

While these are the vegetables that are in season in Latvia:

  • Beetroot
  • Broad beans
  • Cabbage
  • Cauliflower
  • Courgette
  • Cucumbers
  • Garlic
  • Green beans
  • Leeks
  • Lettuce
  • Peas
  • Radish
  • Spring onions
  • Squash
  • Tomatoes

What’s in season in Lithuania at the moment?

These are the fruits in season in Lithuania at the moment:

  • Apples
  • Apricots
  • Blackcurrants
  • Blueberries
  • Bananas
  • Gooseberries
  • Grapes
  • Figs
  • Melons
  • Nectarines
  • Peaches
  • Plums
  • Redcurrants
  • Sea buckthorn
  • Watermelons

These are the vegetables that are in season at the moment in Lithuania:

  • Aubergines
  • Beetroot
  • Bell peppers
  • Broccoli
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Courgettes
  • Cucumbers
  • Onions
  • Peas
  • Potatoes
  • Radish
  • Red cabbage
  • Swede
  • Sweetcorn
  • Tomatoes

Here’s the long list of fruit and vegetables that are available in August in Luxembourg

These are the fruit in season in Luxembourg at the moment:

  • Apples
  • Apricots
  • Bilberries
  • Blackberries
  • Blackcurrants
  • Cherries
  • Grapes
  • Melons
  • Nectarines
  • Peaches
  • Peas
  • Plums
  • Prunes
  • Raspberries
  • Strawberries
  • Watermelons

Check out the long list of vegetables in season at the moment in Luxembourg:

  • Aubergines
  • Bell peppers
  • Broccoli
  • Cabbage
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Chard
  • Chinese cabbage
  • Courgettes
  • Cucumbers
  • Fennel
  • Kale
  • Kohlrabi
  • Leeks
  • Lettuce
  • Onions
  • Peas
  • Potatoes
  • Pumpkins
  • Radish
  • Red cabbage
  • Salsify
  • Spring onions
  • Sweetcorn
  • Tomatoes

What fruits and vegetables does Malta have to offer at the moment?

These are the fruits in season across Malta:

  • Apples
  • Carob
  • Cherry plums
  • Grapes
  • Lemons
  • Melons
  • Mulberries
  • Nectarines
  • Peaches
  • Pears
  • Plums
  • Prickly pears
  • Watermelons

These are the vegetables that are also in season at the moment in Malta:

  • Aubergines
  • Beetroot
  • Bell peppers
  • Cabbage
  • Carrots
  • Celery
  • Chard
  • Chillies
  • Cucumber
  • Garlic
  • Green beans
  • Lettuce
  • Kohlrabi
  • Marrow
  • Mushrooms
  • Onions
  • Potato
  • Pumpkins
  • Red cabbage
  • Rucola
  • Spring onions
  • Sweetcorn
  • Tomato
  • Winter melons

Here are all the fruits and vegetables in season in the Netherlands this August

It looks like not many fruits are in season in the Netherlands at the moment:

  • Apples
  • Cherries
  • Pears
  • Strawberries

But check out all the vegetables in season in the Netherlands to make up for it:

  • Beetroot
  • Broad beans
  • Broccoli
  • Carrots
  • Cabbage
  • Celery
  • Courgette
  • Cucumber
  • Endive
  • Fennel
  • Green beans
  • Lettuce
  • Kohlrabi
  • Leeks
  • Onions
  • Pak choi
  • Peas
  • Radicchio
  • Radish
  • Rhubarb
  • Rocket
  • Samphire
  • Snow peas
  • Spinach
  • Sweetcorn
  • Tomatoes
  • Turnips

Which fruit and vegetables are in season in Poland at the moment?

It’s berry time in Poland right now! Check out what else is in season right now:

  • Apricots
  • Blackberries
  • Blackcurrants
  • Blueberries
  • Cherries
  • Gooseberries
  • Lingonberries
  • Mulberries
  • Nectarines
  • Peaches
  • Pears
  • Plums
  • Raspberries
  • Redcurrants
  • Sea buckthorn
  • Strawberries
  • Whitecurrants

Here’s the long list of vegetables that are also in season in Poland:

  • Artichoke
  • Aubergines
  • Mushrooms
  • Beetroot
  • Bell peppers
  • Broccoli
  • Cabbages
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Celeriac
  • Celery
  • Cabbage
  • Courgettes
  • Cucumbers
  • Fennel
  • Garlic
  • Green beans
  • Kohlrabi
  • Leeks
  • Lettuce
  • Onions
  • Parsley
  • Potatoes
  • Pumpkins
  • Radish
  • Red cabbage
  • Rhubarb
  • Swede
  • Sorrel
  • Spinach
  • Spring onion
  • Squash
  • Sweetcorn
  • Tomatoes

What fruit and vegetables are in season in Portugal, even in the late summer heat?

These are the fruits in season in Portugal right now:

  • Apples
  • Bananas
  • Blackberries
  • Blueberries
  • Figs
  • Grapes
  • Lemons
  • Melons
  • Peaches
  • Pears
  • Pineapples
  • Plums
  • Raspberries
  • Strawberries
  • Watermelons

These are the vegetables in season in Portugal in August:

  • Aubergine
  • Bell peppers
  • Carrots
  • Chayote
  • Chinese Cabbage
  • Courgette
  • Cucumbers
  • Green beans
  • Leeks
  • Garlic
  • Sweetcorn
  • Tomatoes

Which fruit and vegetables are in season in Slovenia at the moment?

These are the late summer fruits in season in Slovenia at the moment:

  • Blackberries
  • Melons
  • Pears
  • Raspberries
  • Watermelons

In Slovenia, these are the vegetables in season for August:

  • Aubergines
  • Bell peppers
  • Cabbage
  • Courgette
  • Cucumber
  • Endive
  • Garlic leeks
  • Lettuce
  • Onion
  • Tomatoes

What fruit and vegetables are in season in Spain at the moment?

These are the fruit in season that are looking strong this month in Spain:

  • Apples
  • Apricots
  • Avocados
  • Bananas
  • Grapes
  • Mangos
  • Melons
  • Nectarines
  • Peaches
  • Pears
  • Plums
  • Pomegranate
  • Raspberries
  • Watermelons

These are the vegetables in Spain currently in season:

  • Beetroot
  • Carrot
  • Courgettes
  • Garlic
  • Green beans
  • Lettuce
  • Onions
  • Radish
  • Spinach
  • Squash
  • Tomatoes
  • Turnip

Which fruit and vegetables are at their peak in Sweden in August?

These are the fruit in season in Sweden at the moment:

  • Apricots
  • Blackberries
  • Blackcurrants
  • Blueberries
  • Cherries
  • Gooseberries
  • Grapes
  • Melon
  • Nectarines
  • Peaches
  • Pears
  • Plums
  • Raspberries
  • Strawberries
  • Watermelons

These vegetables are all in season in Sweden right now:

  • Artichoke
  • Asparagus
  • Beetroot
  • Black radish
  • Broad beans
  • Broccoli
  • Cabbage
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Celeriac
  • Celery
  • Courgette
  • Cucumber
  • Fennel
  • Kohlrabi
  • Leeks
  • Lettuce
  • Onions
  • Parsnips
  • Peas
  • Potatoes
  • Pumpkins
  • Radish
  • Red cabbage
  • Red onions
  • Rhubarb
  • Rutabaga
  • Spinach
  • Sweetcorn
  • Tomatoes

What fruit and vegetables are in season in the United Kingdom right now?

From cherries to melons, the UK has plenty of fruit to offer this month:

  • Apricots
  • Bilberries
  • Blackberries
  • Blueberries
  • Cherries
  • Crab apples
  • Damsons
  • Elderberries
  • Figs
  • Gooseberries
  • Greengage
  • Loganberries
  • Melons
  • Plums
  • Raspberries
  • Redcurrants
  • Strawberries
  • Watermelons

The UK isn't short of vegetables either; here’s what's in season in August:

  • Artichoke
  • Aubergine
  • Beetroot
  • Bell peppers
  • Broad beans
  • Broccoli
  • Cabbage
  • Carrots
  • Cavolo Nero
  • Celery
  • Chard
  • Chills
  • Courgettes
  • Cucumbers
  • Fennel
  • Garlic
  • Haricot beans
  • Kohlrabi
  • Lattice
  • Lettuce
  • Mangetout
  • Marrow
  • Mushrooms
  • Onions
  • Pak Choi
  • Peas
  • Potatoes
  • Radicchio
  • Radishes
  • Rucola
  • Runner beans
  • Samphire
  • Spinach
  • Spring onion
  • Sweetcorn
  • Tomatoes
  • Turnips
  • Watercress

Check back each month for an up-to-date list of season produce from across the continent. If you have a source for a country that isn't listed here, get in touch on Twitter or Instagram to let us know!

