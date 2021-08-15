This is what farms could look like in the future

In the Netherlands, a 'Farm of the Future' is embracing technology to make agriculture more sustainable. Its creators believe that our current way of farming is not future-proof. As a result, they are using new technologies and techniques that protect biodiversity, restore soil quality and reduce CO2 emissions while ensuring good yields.

Wijnand Sukkel is a project manager at the farm. He explains why farmers should change the way they grow food and he shares his methods for greener agriculture.

Robots could also be key to more eco-friendly farms as they can be smaller than most machinery used in farming, which is better for the soil, says Bram Veldhuisen, a researcher at Wageningen University.

You can watch the full Farm To Fork report here: Technology, agriculture's friend for the sustainable farms of the future