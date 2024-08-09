Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg are joining the likes of AIR, Phoenix and Tom Cruise for the closing ceremony this weekend.

The Paris Olympics are coming to a close on Sunday and now, some rumours have materialised into facts, as we know the artists who are performing for the closing ceremony.

Artistic director Thomas Jolly and the event’s executive director Thierry Reboul have pulled out all the stops when it comes to US A-listers.

According to Variety, Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg are set to perform during the event on Sunday 11 August, in a Los Angeles-themed music portion of the closing ceremony.

The publication reports that the three artists will perform in a mix of pre-taped and live segments from Los Angeles, with Grammy Awards producer Ben Winston coordinating with his French counterparts.

These performances are the latest to be announced as part of the closing ceremony, which will also include French bands AIR and Phoenix, as well as a stuntastic moment from Tom Cruise.

Reboul, who produced the controversial opening ceremony - which led to backlash and even death threats - said that Jolly was preparing a show that will use “science-fiction” and “dystopia” to emphasize the necessity of preserving the Olympics and our world.

French sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra told radio FranceInfo that she had “absolute confidence” that Jolly and his team would “dazzle the world” once again. She also added that there would be a “French touch though electro-pop which has been successful worldwide.”

At the end of the closing ceremony, Los Angeles city mayor Karen Bass will accept the Olympic torch from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and bring it home from the French capital.

The event will be heavily scrutinized, even more so when it comes to security measures, following the thwarted terrorist attack plot for Taylor Swift’s three-night leg of her Eras Tour in Austria.

The Los Angeles Summer Games will run from 14 – 30 July 2028.

The Paris Olympics closing ceremony will run from 9pm to 11.15pm local time on Sunday 11 August.