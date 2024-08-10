EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Olympics: Afghan refugee breaker disqualified for wearing 'Free Afghan Women' cape

Refugee Team's Manizha Talash, known as Talash, wears a cape which reads "free Afghan women" as she competes during the B-Girls Pre-Qualifier Battle at the Paris Olympics
Refugee Team's Manizha Talash, known as Talash, wears a cape which reads "free Afghan women" as she competes during the B-Girls Pre-Qualifier Battle at the Paris Olympics Copyright AP Photo/Abbie Parr
Copyright AP Photo/Abbie Parr
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Political statements and slogans are banned on the field of play and on podiums at the Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refugee breaker Manizha Talash, also known as “b-girl Talash,” has been disqualified from the first ever Olympic breaking competition after wearing a cape that said “Free Afghan Women" during a pre-qualifier battle against India Sardjoe — known as “b-girl India."

World DanceSport Federation, the governing body for breaking at the Olympics, issued a statement that said she "was disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire during the Pre-Qualifier battle.”

Talash sought asylum in Spain after fleeing Taliban rule in her home country in 2021.

“I’m here because I want to reach my dream. Not because I’m scared,” she said before the Olympics.

The one-off pre-qualifier battle between Talash and Sardjoe was added in May, when Talash was included in the Olympic roster after the b-girl from Afghanistan missed registration for qualifying events.

The International Olympic Committee’s executive board invited her to participate after learning of her efforts to defy the strict rule of the Taliban in her home country.

The 21-year-old, originally from Afghanistan and representing the Olympic Refugee Team, lost in the pre-qualifier battle against Sardjoe and would not have advanced even if she hadn't been disqualified.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Paris Olympics latest: Imane Khelif wins boxing gold after beating China's Yang Liu

Paris Olympics: Why is breakdancing not being introduced in Paralympic Games too?

Paris Olympics: Billie Eilish, RHCP and Snoop Dogg to headline closing ceremony

Afghanistan Afghan refugees Olympics Olympic games Paris 2024