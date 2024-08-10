By Euronews with AP

Political statements and slogans are banned on the field of play and on podiums at the Olympics.

Refugee breaker Manizha Talash, also known as “b-girl Talash,” has been disqualified from the first ever Olympic breaking competition after wearing a cape that said “Free Afghan Women" during a pre-qualifier battle against India Sardjoe — known as “b-girl India."

World DanceSport Federation, the governing body for breaking at the Olympics, issued a statement that said she "was disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire during the Pre-Qualifier battle.”

Talash sought asylum in Spain after fleeing Taliban rule in her home country in 2021.

“I’m here because I want to reach my dream. Not because I’m scared,” she said before the Olympics.

The one-off pre-qualifier battle between Talash and Sardjoe was added in May, when Talash was included in the Olympic roster after the b-girl from Afghanistan missed registration for qualifying events.

The International Olympic Committee’s executive board invited her to participate after learning of her efforts to defy the strict rule of the Taliban in her home country.

The 21-year-old, originally from Afghanistan and representing the Olympic Refugee Team, lost in the pre-qualifier battle against Sardjoe and would not have advanced even if she hadn't been disqualified.