Emmys 2024: ‘Shōgun’ and ‘The Bear’ lead nominations

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards honour the best in American television, covering the time from 1 June 2023 to 31 May 2024. This year, FX’s 'Shōgun' dominates, while 'The Bear', 'Only Murders In The Building' and 'True Detective: Night Country' shine bright.

The nominations for the 2024 Emmys are out, and FX’s Shōgun leads the way with the most nods – 25 in total.

Following behind are The Bear with 23 nominations (a comedy-series record), Only Murders In The Building (21), True Detective: Night Country (19) and The Crown (18).

Scroll down for the complete list of nominees.

Shōgun took full advantage of the absence of last year’s top three nominees – Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us – to dominate in drama and give FX, with 93 overall nominations, the kind of strong year often reserved for HBO, which even in this “off” year received 91.

Its nominations included Best Drama Series, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Anna Sawai and Best Actor for Hiroyuki Sanada.

Shōgun FX

Shōgun shook up the drama race when its makers said in May that despite reaching the end of the story of James Clavell’s novel about political machinations in early 17th century Japan, they would explore making more than one season, shifting the critical darling from the limited series category to the more prestigious drama one.

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear FX

Nominations for the The Bear included Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a comedy series for Jeremy Allen White – both awards it won at January’s strike-delayed ceremony – along with Best Actress for Ayo Edebiri, who won best supporting actress last time around.

The 2023 Emmys saw The Bear and Succession walk away as the biggest winners, with the latter winning seven trophies and the former bagging a total of six awards.

Kali Reis in True Detective: Night Country HBO

Elsewhere, True Detective: Night Country was a bright spot for HBO, which lost Succession to retirement and is between seasons on the aforementioned The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

The show, a semi-spinoff of the True Detective franchise, led all limited or anthology series nominees with 19.

Showrunner / writer / director Issa López is attached to a fifth season of the HBO anthology series, which she has described as a “fun, dark, fucked up story”. She is currently in the writing process.

“I am so stoked for the new season,” she said (via Variety), adding that the Emmy nominations reinvigorated both her and the HBO team to make the next season “even better.”

True Detective: Night Country‘s nominations represent some huge milestones for its stars. Jodie Foster secured her first acting Emmy nomination, and Kali Reis became the first Indigenous woman to be nominated for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series alongside Lily Gladstone, who was also nominated for Hulu’s Under the Bridge.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of Reservation Dogs becomes the first Indigenous actor to be recognized for lead with his Best Actor in a Comedy Series nomination. The only previous Indigenous acting nominee, according to Variety, was August Schellenberg, who received an Emmy nomination in 2007 for his performance as Sitting Bull in the HBO TV movie Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.

Ripley Netflix

Netflix has its own pair of contenders, with Baby Reindeer getting 11 nominations, including Best Actor for star and creator Richard Gadd, and Ripley, the black-and-white retelling of Patricia Highsmith's novel “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” which got 13 nominations including acting nods for Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning.

Netflix leads all outlets with 107 nominations.

Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2024 Emmys:

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine – Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Dominic West – The Crown

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smark – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson – Lessons In Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofia Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Jon Hamm – The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colon-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce – The Bear

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Paul Rudd – Only Murders In The Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis – True Detective: NIght Country

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris – Fargo

Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel – Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Claire Foy – The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson – Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey – Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nestor Carbonell – Shōgun

Paul Dano – Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses

John Turturro – Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman – The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Only Murders In The Building

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal – The Bear

Matthew Broderick – Only Murders In The Building

Ryan Gosling – Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd – Hacks

Bob Odenkirk – The Bear

Will Poulter – The Bear

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Hiro Murai – Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Frederick E.O. Toye – Shōgun

Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses

Stephen Daldry – The Crown

Mimi Leder – The Morning Show

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Christohper Storer – The Bear

Ramy Youssef – The Bear

Guy Ritchie – The Gentlemen

Mary Lou Belli – The Ms. Pat Show

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series

Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley – Fargo

Gus Van Sant – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Millicent Shelton – Lessons In Chemistry

Steven Zaillian – Ripley

Issa Lopez – True Detective: Night Country

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Fallout

Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

The Crown

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Girls5Eva

Hacks

The Bear

The Other Two

What We Do In The Shadows

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Black Mirror

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Best Talk Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Best Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Best Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Down Under

Love On The Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome To Wrexham

Best Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Traitors

The Voice

Top Chef

Best Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Password

The Price Is Right

Wheel Of Fortune

Best Variety Special (Live)

66th Grammy Awards

76th Annual Tony Awards

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady

The Oscars

Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Best Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec – Shark Tank

Alan Cumming – The Traitors

Kristen Kish – Top Chef

Jeff Probst – Survivor

Best Host for a Game Show

Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings – Jeopardy!

Keke Palmer – Password

Jane Lynch – Weakest Link

Pat Sajak – Wheel Of Fortune

Best Directing for a Reality Program

Cian O’Clery – Love On The Spectrum

Nick Murray – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Diccon Ramsay – Squid Game: The Challenge

Ben Archard – The Traitors

Bryan Rowland – Welcome To Wrexham

Best Directing for a Variety Series

Andy Fisher – Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Liz Patrick – Saturday Night Live

David Paul Meyer – The Daily Show

Jim Hoskinson – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Directing for a Variety Special

Glenn Weiss – 76th Annual Tony Awards

Stan Lathan – Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Russell Norman – Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

Hamish Hamilton – The Oscars

Stephanie Allynne – Tig Notaro: Hello Again

David Paul Meyer – Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Best Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show

Best Writing for a Variety Special

Alex Edelman: Just For Us

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

John Early: Now More Than Ever

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool

The Oscars

Best Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’sBurgers

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ‘97

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Girls State

Jim Henson Idea Man

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces

The Greatest Night In Pop

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Beckham

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.

Telemarketers

The Jinx – Part Two

Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.

How To With John Wilson

My Next Guest With David Letterman And John Mulaney

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on 15 September at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.