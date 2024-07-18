Emmys 2024: ‘Shōgun’ and ‘The Bear’ lead nominations

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards honour the best in American television, covering the time from 1 June 2023 to 31 May 2024. This year, FX’s 'Shōgun' dominates, while 'The Bear', 'Only Murders In The Building' and 'True Detective: Night Country' shine bright.
The nominations for the 2024 Emmys are out, and FX’s Shōgun leads the way with the most nods – 25 in total.
Following behind are The Bear with 23 nominations (a comedy-series record), Only Murders In The Building (21), True Detective: Night Country (19) and The Crown (18).
Scroll down for the complete list of nominees.
Shōgun took full advantage of the absence of last year’s top three nominees – Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us – to dominate in drama and give FX, with 93 overall nominations, the kind of strong year often reserved for HBO, which even in this “off” year received 91.
Its nominations included Best Drama Series, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Anna Sawai and Best Actor for Hiroyuki Sanada.
Shōgun shook up the drama race when its makers said in May that despite reaching the end of the story of James Clavell’s novel about political machinations in early 17th century Japan, they would explore making more than one season, shifting the critical darling from the limited series category to the more prestigious drama one.
Nominations for the The Bear included Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a comedy series for Jeremy Allen White – both awards it won at January’s strike-delayed ceremony – along with Best Actress for Ayo Edebiri, who won best supporting actress last time around.
The 2023 Emmys saw The Bear and Succession walk away as the biggest winners, with the latter winning seven trophies and the former bagging a total of six awards.
Elsewhere, True Detective: Night Country was a bright spot for HBO, which lost Succession to retirement and is between seasons on the aforementioned The White Lotus and The Last of Us.
The show, a semi-spinoff of the True Detective franchise, led all limited or anthology series nominees with 19.
Showrunner / writer / director Issa López is attached to a fifth season of the HBO anthology series, which she has described as a “fun, dark, fucked up story”. She is currently in the writing process.
“I am so stoked for the new season,” she said (via Variety), adding that the Emmy nominations reinvigorated both her and the HBO team to make the next season “even better.”
True Detective: Night Country‘s nominations represent some huge milestones for its stars. Jodie Foster secured her first acting Emmy nomination, and Kali Reis became the first Indigenous woman to be nominated for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series alongside Lily Gladstone, who was also nominated for Hulu’s Under the Bridge.
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of Reservation Dogs becomes the first Indigenous actor to be recognized for lead with his Best Actor in a Comedy Series nomination. The only previous Indigenous acting nominee, according to Variety, was August Schellenberg, who received an Emmy nomination in 2007 for his performance as Sitting Bull in the HBO TV movie Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.
Netflix has its own pair of contenders, with Baby Reindeer getting 11 nominations, including Best Actor for star and creator Richard Gadd, and Ripley, the black-and-white retelling of Patricia Highsmith's novel “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” which got 13 nominations including acting nods for Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning.
Netflix leads all outlets with 107 nominations.
Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2024 Emmys:
Best Drama Series
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Fallout (Prime Video)
- The Gilded Age (HBO)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
- Shogun (FX)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- 3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
- Hacks (HBO/Max)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine – Mr. And Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba – Hijack
- Donald Glover – Mr. And Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins – Fallout
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
- Dominic West – The Crown
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson – Abott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
- Maya Rudolph – Loot
- Jean Smark – Hacks
- Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows
- Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson – Lessons In Chemistry
- Juno Temple – Fargo
- Sofia Vergara – Griselda
- Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm – Fargo
- Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott – Ripley
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Greta Lee – The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville – The Crown
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
- Liza Colon-Zayas – The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce – The Bear
- Paul W. Downs – Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Paul Rudd – Only Murders In The Building
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley
- Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry
- Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis – True Detective: NIght Country
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris – Fargo
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry
- Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Michaela Coel – Mr. And Mrs. Smith
- Claire Foy – The Crown
- Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show
- Sarah Paulson – Mr. And Mrs. Smith
- Parker Posey – Mr. And Mrs. Smith
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Nestor Carbonell – Shōgun
- Paul Dano – Mr. And Mrs. Smith
- Tracy Letts – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
- Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses
- John Turturro – Mr. And Mrs. Smith
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Olivia Colman – The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear
- Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Only Murders In The Building
- Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal – The Bear
- Matthew Broderick – Only Murders In The Building
- Ryan Gosling – Saturday Night Live
- Christopher Lloyd – Hacks
- Bob Odenkirk – The Bear
- Will Poulter – The Bear
Best Directing for a Drama Series
- Hiro Murai – Mr. And Mrs. Smith
- Frederick E.O. Toye – Shōgun
- Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses
- Stephen Daldry – The Crown
- Mimi Leder – The Morning Show
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Best Directing for a Comedy Series
- Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary
- Lucia Aniello – Hacks
- Christohper Storer – The Bear
- Ramy Youssef – The Bear
- Guy Ritchie – The Gentlemen
- Mary Lou Belli – The Ms. Pat Show
Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series
- Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer
- Noah Hawley – Fargo
- Gus Van Sant – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Millicent Shelton – Lessons In Chemistry
- Steven Zaillian – Ripley
- Issa Lopez – True Detective: Night Country
Best Writing for a Drama Series
- Fallout
- Mr. And Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- The Crown
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Girls5Eva
- Hacks
- The Bear
- The Other Two
- What We Do In The Shadows
Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Black Mirror
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Best Television Movie
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Quiz Lady
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Best Talk Series
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Best Structured Reality Program
- Antiques Roadshow
- Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye
- Shark Tank
Best Unstructured Reality Program
- Below Deck Down Under
- Love On The Spectrum
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
- Vanderpump Rules
- Welcome To Wrexham
Best Reality Competition Program
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Amazing Race
- The Traitors
- The Voice
- Top Chef
Best Game Show
- Celebrity Family Feud
- Jeopardy!
- Password
- The Price Is Right
- Wheel Of Fortune
Best Variety Special (Live)
- 66th Grammy Awards
- 76th Annual Tony Awards
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
- The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady
- The Oscars
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden
- Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
- Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Best Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
- RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec – Shark Tank
- Alan Cumming – The Traitors
- Kristen Kish – Top Chef
- Jeff Probst – Survivor
Best Host for a Game Show
- Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud
- Ken Jennings – Jeopardy!
- Keke Palmer – Password
- Jane Lynch – Weakest Link
- Pat Sajak – Wheel Of Fortune
Best Directing for a Reality Program
- Cian O’Clery – Love On The Spectrum
- Nick Murray – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Diccon Ramsay – Squid Game: The Challenge
- Ben Archard – The Traitors
- Bryan Rowland – Welcome To Wrexham
Best Directing for a Variety Series
- Andy Fisher – Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Liz Patrick – Saturday Night Live
- David Paul Meyer – The Daily Show
- Jim Hoskinson – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Directing for a Variety Special
- Glenn Weiss – 76th Annual Tony Awards
- Stan Lathan – Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
- Russell Norman – Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
- Hamish Hamilton – The Oscars
- Stephanie Allynne – Tig Notaro: Hello Again
- David Paul Meyer – Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Best Writing for a Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
- The Daily Show
Best Writing for a Variety Special
- Alex Edelman: Just For Us
- Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
- John Early: Now More Than Ever
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool
- The Oscars
Best Animated Program
- Blue Eye Samurai
- Bob’sBurgers
- Scavengers Reign
- The Simpsons
- X-Men ‘97
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
- Girls State
- Jim Henson Idea Man
- Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces
- The Greatest Night In Pop
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
- Beckham
- Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV
- STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.
- Telemarketers
- The Jinx – Part Two
Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
- Conan O’Brien Must Go
- Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.
- How To With John Wilson
- My Next Guest With David Letterman And John Mulaney
- The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on 15 September at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.