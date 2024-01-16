Emmys 2024: Succession and The Bear sweep up the awards

Succession, The Bear and Beef were the big winners at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which had been pushed back from September due to the US actors' and writers' strikes. Here's the full lowdown.

As expected, Succession cleaned up and secured its legacy with its third best drama series award. The HBO saga of the dysfunctional generations of a maladjusted media empire won the top prize for its fourth and final season. It also won best actress in a drama for Sarah Snook and best actor in a drama for Kieran Culkin.

“We all put our all into it, and the bar was set so high,” Snook said.

Succession won six Emmys overall including best supporting actor in a drama for Matthew Macfadyen and best writing in a drama for show creator Jesse Armstrong.

Armstrong said it was "a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it".

The only drama acting category it didn't win was supporting actress, taken for the second time by Jennifer Coolidge of The White Lotus.

Kieran Culkin accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "Succession" Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sarah Snook accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Succession" Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Not that it was all about the Roys, as The Bear feasted as the night's top comedy.

The FX dramedy about a contentious family and a struggling restaurant at the center of the life of a talented chef, won best comedy series for its first season. It also made a meal of the comedy acting categories, with Jeremy Allen White winning best actor, Ayo Edebiri winning best supporting actress, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach taking best supporting actor. All three were first-time nominees.

“This is a show about family, and found family and real family,” Edebiri said from the stage as she accepted the first trophy of the night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Jeremy Allen White, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "The Bear" Ashley Landis/AP

Ayo Edebiri, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Bear" Ashley Landis/AP

The Bear won in every category it was nominated for Monday night, and along with the four it had won previously at the Creative Arts Emmys, took 10 overall, the most of any show.

Quinta Brunson, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Abbott Elementary" Ashley Landis/AP

Elsewhere, Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong of Beef had historic wins at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Brunson won best actress in a comedy for the show she created, becoming the first Black woman to win the award in more than 40 years and the first from a network show to win it in more than a decade.

“I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy,” Brunson said during her acceptance, fighting back tears.

Yeun and Wong became the first Asian Americans to win in their categories – Yeun for best actor in a limited series and Wong for best actress. Creator Lee Sung won Emmys for writing and directing. It had eight Emmys overall after three wins at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Elton John Susan Walsh/AP

Another notable win was Sir Elton John’s gong for best variety special (live) for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney +.

This finally gave him EGOT status, allowing him to join an exclusive club of performers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. However, Sir Elton could not pick up the honour after having a knee operation.

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” John said. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.”

He continued: “Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

John is the 19th person to achieve EGOT status and only the third pop artist to win, following in the footsteps of John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.

One particularly emotional moment during the last night's ceremony came when Charlie Puth performed the theme tune to Friends as the Emmy Awards remembered those who have died in the industry, including Matthew Perry.

Here is the full list of winners:

Outstanding drama series

WINNER: Succession

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding comedy series

WINNER: The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding limited or anthology series

WINNER: Beef

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead actor in a drama series

WINNER: Kieran Culkin - Succession

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Brian Cox - Succession

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Lead actress in a drama series

WINNER: Sarah Snook - Succession

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Lead actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Bill Hader - Barry

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Lead actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Christina Applegate - Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

WINNER: Steven Yeun - Beef

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome To Chippendales

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon - George & Tammy

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

WINNER: Ali Wong - Beef

Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback - Swarm

Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six

Supporting actor in a drama series

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus

Theo James - The White Lotus

Alan Ruck - Succession

Will Sharp - The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Supporting actress in a drama series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron - Succession

Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus

Supporting actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Supporting actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Outstanding talk series

WINNER: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding reality competition programme

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding scripted variety series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding variety special (live)

WINNER: Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee - Beef

Ray Liotta - Black Bird

Young Mazino - Beef

Jesse Plemons - Love & Death

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello - Beef

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six

Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things

Writing for a comedy series

WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer for System

Barry - Bill Hader for Wow

Jury Duty - Mekki Leeper for Ineffective Assistance

Only Murders In The Building - John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky for I Know Who Did It

The Other Two - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider for Cary & Brooke Go To An Aids Play

Ted Lasso - Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis for So Long, Farewell

Writing for a drama series

WINNER: Succession - Jesse Armstrong for Connor's Wedding

Andor - Beau Willimon for One Way Out

Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer for The Prick

Better Call Saul - Gordon Smith for Point And Shoot

Better Call Saul - Peter Gould for Saul Gone

The Last of Us - Craig Mazin for Long, Long Time

The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Beef - Lee Sung Jin for The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain

Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is In Trouble - Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Me-Time

Prey - Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm - Janine Nabers & Donald Glover for Stung

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Al Yankovic & Eric Appel

Writing for a variety series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Directing for a comedy series

WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer for Review

Barry - Bill Hader for Wow

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Amy Sherman-Palladino for Four Minutes

The Ms Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli for Don't Touch My Hair

Ted Lasso - Declan Lowney for So Long, Farewell

Wednesday - Tim Burton for Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe

Directing for a drama series

WINNER: Succession - Mark Mylod for Connor's Wedding

Andor - Benjamin Caron for Rix Road

Bad Sisters - Dearbhla Walsh for The Prick

The Last of Us - Peter Hoar for Long, Long Time

Succession - Andrij Parekh for America Decides

Succession - Lorene Scafaria for Living+

The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie