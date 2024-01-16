Emmys 2024: Succession and The Bear sweep up the awards

Succession, The Bear and Beef were the big winners at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which had been pushed back from September due to the US actors' and writers' strikes. Here's the full lowdown.
As expected, Succession cleaned up and secured its legacy with its third best drama series award. The HBO saga of the dysfunctional generations of a maladjusted media empire won the top prize for its fourth and final season. It also won best actress in a drama for Sarah Snook and best actor in a drama for Kieran Culkin.
“We all put our all into it, and the bar was set so high,” Snook said.
Succession won six Emmys overall including best supporting actor in a drama for Matthew Macfadyen and best writing in a drama for show creator Jesse Armstrong.
Armstrong said it was "a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it".
The only drama acting category it didn't win was supporting actress, taken for the second time by Jennifer Coolidge of The White Lotus.
Not that it was all about the Roys, as The Bear feasted as the night's top comedy.
The FX dramedy about a contentious family and a struggling restaurant at the center of the life of a talented chef, won best comedy series for its first season. It also made a meal of the comedy acting categories, with Jeremy Allen White winning best actor, Ayo Edebiri winning best supporting actress, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach taking best supporting actor. All three were first-time nominees.
“This is a show about family, and found family and real family,” Edebiri said from the stage as she accepted the first trophy of the night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
The Bear won in every category it was nominated for Monday night, and along with the four it had won previously at the Creative Arts Emmys, took 10 overall, the most of any show.
Elsewhere, Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong of Beef had historic wins at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Brunson won best actress in a comedy for the show she created, becoming the first Black woman to win the award in more than 40 years and the first from a network show to win it in more than a decade.
“I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy,” Brunson said during her acceptance, fighting back tears.
Yeun and Wong became the first Asian Americans to win in their categories – Yeun for best actor in a limited series and Wong for best actress. Creator Lee Sung won Emmys for writing and directing. It had eight Emmys overall after three wins at the Creative Arts Emmys.
Another notable win was Sir Elton John’s gong for best variety special (live) for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney +.
This finally gave him EGOT status, allowing him to join an exclusive club of performers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. However, Sir Elton could not pick up the honour after having a knee operation.
“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” John said. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.”
He continued: “Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”
John is the 19th person to achieve EGOT status and only the third pop artist to win, following in the footsteps of John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.
One particularly emotional moment during the last night's ceremony came when Charlie Puth performed the theme tune to Friends as the Emmy Awards remembered those who have died in the industry, including Matthew Perry.
Here is the full list of winners:
Outstanding drama series
- WINNER: Succession
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding comedy series
- WINNER: The Bear
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Outstanding limited or anthology series
- WINNER: Beef
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lead actor in a drama series
- WINNER: Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
Lead actress in a drama series
- WINNER: Sarah Snook - Succession
- Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Lead actor in a comedy series
- WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Lead actress in a comedy series
- WINNER: Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Christina Applegate - Dead To Me
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
- WINNER: Steven Yeun - Beef
- Taron Egerton - Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome To Chippendales
- Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon - George & Tammy
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
- WINNER: Ali Wong - Beef
- Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback - Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
Supporting actor in a drama series
- WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun - Succession
- Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus
- Theo James - The White Lotus
- Alan Ruck - Succession
- Will Sharp - The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Supporting actress in a drama series
- WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
- J Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry
- Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- James Marsden - Jury Duty
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- WINNER: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Outstanding talk series
- WINNER: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding reality competition programme
- WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
- The Amazing Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding scripted variety series
- WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding variety special (live)
- WINNER: Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- The Oscars
- 75th Annual Tony Awards
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
- WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
- Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales
- Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee - Beef
- Ray Liotta - Black Bird
- Young Mazino - Beef
- Jesse Plemons - Love & Death
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
- WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello - Beef
- Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six
- Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things
Writing for a comedy series
- WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer for System
- Barry - Bill Hader for Wow
- Jury Duty - Mekki Leeper for Ineffective Assistance
- Only Murders In The Building - John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky for I Know Who Did It
- The Other Two - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider for Cary & Brooke Go To An Aids Play
- Ted Lasso - Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis for So Long, Farewell
Writing for a drama series
- WINNER: Succession - Jesse Armstrong for Connor's Wedding
- Andor - Beau Willimon for One Way Out
- Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer for The Prick
- Better Call Saul - Gordon Smith for Point And Shoot
- Better Call Saul - Peter Gould for Saul Gone
- The Last of Us - Craig Mazin for Long, Long Time
- The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- WINNER: Beef - Lee Sung Jin for The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain
- Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster
- Fleishman Is In Trouble - Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Me-Time
- Prey - Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg
- Swarm - Janine Nabers & Donald Glover for Stung
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Al Yankovic & Eric Appel
Writing for a variety series
- WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Directing for a comedy series
- WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer for Review
- Barry - Bill Hader for Wow
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Amy Sherman-Palladino for Four Minutes
- The Ms Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli for Don't Touch My Hair
- Ted Lasso - Declan Lowney for So Long, Farewell
- Wednesday - Tim Burton for Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe
Directing for a drama series
- WINNER: Succession - Mark Mylod for Connor's Wedding
- Andor - Benjamin Caron for Rix Road
- Bad Sisters - Dearbhla Walsh for The Prick
- The Last of Us - Peter Hoar for Long, Long Time
- Succession - Andrij Parekh for America Decides
- Succession - Lorene Scafaria for Living+
- The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- WINNER: Beef - Lee Sung Jin for Figures of Light
- Beef - Jake Schreier for The Great Fabricator
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Carl Franklin for Bad Meat
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Paris Barclay for Silenced
- Fleishman Is In Trouble - Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton for Me-Time
- Prey - Dan Trachtenberg