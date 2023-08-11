The high profile ceremony has been postponed until January, a move not taken since 9/11.

The Emmy Awards ceremony has been postponed, as Hollywood writers and actors continue their strike.

Set to air on 18 September, the ceremony has now been pushed back to 15 January 2024.

The 75th iteration of the event is the latest of a number of industry happenings affected by the ongoing labour disputes with major studios.

Nominations for the highest honours in television were announced last month, shortly before the dual work stoppage kicked off.

Members of the Writers Guild of America East and SAG-AFTRA walk the picket line in New York Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

In July, Hollywood actors joined film and television writers who have been on strike since May. The picket lines opened up after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major studios came to an impasse.

HBO’s smash hit Succession leads the pack in the nominees for television's Emmy awards, alongside dystopian favourite The Last of Us, Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and the second season of The White Lotus.

Jennifer Coolidge, winner of Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for 'The White Lotus' poses with her gong at the 2022 Emmys Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/Getty

2023’s strike marks the first time both the writers' and actors' unions have picketed since 1960. It has effectively halted production of scripted television shows and films, causing significant impact across the entertainment world.

The rescheduled Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and the sister ceremony, the Creative Arts Emmys, is set to take place on 6 and 7 January.