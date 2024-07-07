Neapolitan pizza makers reveal the true secret of their success

By Euronews Culture with AP

The Neapolitan pizza, a timeless classic, is famous worldwide for its simple yet exquisite ingredients. With a slightly charred crust, tasty tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fresh basil, it epitomizes the saying 'less is more.'

Boasting a long tradition that goes back three centuries, pizza in Naples is not only a popular food, it is an integral part of the city's history.

It was created to allow the less well-off to have a quick, inexpensive meal.

The True Neapolitan Pizza Association has since 1984 steadfastly defended the originality of this precious food and spread its culture throughout the world.

This week the association gathered scores of its members and industry professionals from far and wide around the globe to retrace pizza's gastronomic roots and discuss how to maintain its popularity and success in the future.

There's no hidden ingredient to making a true tasty Neapolitan pizza but in order to truly claim its much coveted status, one must simply use the right ingredients. For everything.

Particularly through its school for pizza chefs, where students from all over the world learn how to make a true Neapolitan pizza. Last year, up to 500 students took courses at the school.

There are now certified Neapolitan pizzerias in up to 58 countries worldwide, and the art of making a Neapolitan pizza has been on UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage since 2017.