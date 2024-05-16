A recent study has unveiled the top 20 European capital cities for art aficionados. Sorry, Italy, but hasn't even made the first five.

ADVERTISEMENT

When planning a city break, the modern traveler may consider a number of factors. Are the hotels top-notch? Will there be any sunshine? Are there good places to grab a delicious bite? And importantly, what is there to do around town?

Art, style, and architecture massively affect our decisions on where we go; hence why new museums, galleries, and exhibitions are constantly vying for visitors in Europe’s major cities. In fact, cultural tourism constitutes around 40% of all European tourism.

But have you ever wondered which city tops the list for art aficionados seeking to satisfy their cultural cravings? What is Europe's arty capital?

Well, wonder no more! Ubuy France, a global ecommerce platform, has conducted a new study to uncover just that. It's compiled a list of the 20 European capital cities that offer the most for art enthusiasts.

The chart is based on the number of art galleries, galleries with free entry, statues and monuments, and works of street art. Some results are obvious, while others may surprise you!

Without further ado, here are the findings:

Results of a study investigating the best European capital cities for art lovers Credit: Ubuy France

Tied for first place are London and Paris, each scoring 166 points according to Ubuy’s metrics. London impresses with its staggering 259 galleries, 29 of which offer free entry. From the classic masterpieces of the National Gallery to the avant-garde exhibitions of the Tate Modern, London's art scene is as diverse as it is vibrant. The city also hosts numerous festivals such as the Digital Art Week and London Craft Week, making for a jam-packed calendar year-round.

Meanwhile, Paris, the City of Light, boasts 796 monuments and statues. And at the heart of it all, the Louvre reigns supreme, housing treasures like the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo, making it the world's most visited art gallery.

And there's also no better time to visit the French capital. Paris is buzzing with hundreds of events, shows, exhibitions, and projects as part of its Cultural Olympiad for the Summer Olympics.

An installation made by Chinese activist and artist Ai Weiwei is displayed at the National Gallery in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, 16 March 2017. Credit: Petr David Josek/AP

In second place, Prague in Czech Republic shines brightly with a score of 155. The enchanting city, with its cobblestone streets and Gothic architecture, is home to The National Gallery Prague, Europe’s second oldest art gallery. It's a treasure trove spread across 7 historic buildings. And the best part? Several times a year, entry is free for all.

Following closely in third place is Berlin, scoring 152. Street art is a highlight of the German capital, with 618 different locations, including the famous East Side Gallery. Here, visitors can see a mile-long stretch of the Berlin Wall adorned with vibrant art from 105 artists, including some restorations of pieces painted in 1990 after the wall was brought down.

Balloons of the art installation 'Lichtgrenze 2014' ("light border 2014") fly away at the East Side Gallery in Berlin, 9 November 2014. Credit: Lukas Schulze/AP

In fourth place, Amsterdam, the Netherlands scored 151, just behind Berlin. The Dutch city has 103 galleries, just over 10% of which are free to visit. Noteworthy Amsterdam galleries include the The Modern Contemporary (or Moco) Museum, where you can find iconic pop art from artists like Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, and of course the stunning Rijksmuseum.

After celebrated solo exhibitions of Vermeer and Rembrandt, the Rijksmuseum is currently hosting an unmissable show dedicated to the joyous painting of Frans Hals.

Lisbon, Portugal ranks in fifth place, with a score of 147. There are a huge 637 works of street art in the Portuguese capital, which is well known for its street art scene - the city’s large and beautiful murals are especially popular.

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 13 February 2024. Credit: Mike Corder/AP

The remaining cities in the top 10 are as follows:

6. Rome, Italy

7. Athens, Greece

8. Vienna, Austria

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Budapest, Hungary

10. Madrid, Spain

10. Oslo, Norway