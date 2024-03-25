SFHIR's "Fene's Violonchelist" wins Best Mural of the World, a towering ode to music unveiled during the Perla Mural Fest in August 2023.

StreetArtCities has unveiled the winners of their Best of 2023 competition, which celebrates the finest street art creations from around the globe.

This year, submissions were divided across three unique categories: the Impact Award, Innovation Award, and Best Mural of the World. Winners were determined through community voting on the platform.

Taking the coveted title of Best Mural of the World is a stunning depiction of a cellist by Madrid-born artist SFHIR, spanning across a towering nine-story building in Spain.

Spain emerges as a dominant force this year, with the majority of the winning artworks hailing from its vibrant streets.

Untitled by Sabotaje El Montaje (WINNER - IMPACT AWARD)

Location - Ondarroa, Spain

Untitled by Sabotaje El Montaje Credit: Sabotaje El Montaje/StreetArtCities

This work, created by Sabotaje El Montaje during the Kaminazpi Artist Residency program in Ondarroa, Spain, commemorates the rich history and cultural identity of the Basque Country.

"I have worked with photos from the town's historical archive to represent the Matriarchy of the town and the work of the women in this fishing town, with the colours of the Basque Country" shares the artist.

Gravity by Leon Keer (WINNER - INNOVATION AWARD)

Location - Wuppertal, Germany

GRAVITY by Leon Keer Credit: Leon Keer/StreetArtCities

For over 25 years, Dutch artist Leon Keer has left his mark on the world with his playful anamorphic street art, covering both walls and floors.

Anamorphic street art is characterised by its use of perspective and distortion techniques, creating illusions of three-dimensional imagery when viewed from specific points.

In this winning example, Keer created a mesmerising illusion of small glass marbles seemingly spilling out from the side of a building in Wuppertal, Germany.

Fene's Violonchelist by SFHIR (WINNER - BEST MURAL OF THE WORLD)

Location - Fene, Spain

Fene's Violoncellist by SFHIR Credit: David Couce/StreetArtCities/SFHIR

SFHIR's gigantic ode to music, unveiled during the first Perla Mural Fest in August 2023 in Fene, A Coruña, Spain, covers a towering 9-story building.

The mural cleverly incorporates the building's architecture, including its light well, to create the structure of the musician's cello.

By night, the mural takes on a magical quality, as the cello's frets illuminate when neighbouring staircase lights are activated.

Cobertura 2G by Da2 (2ND PLACE - INNOVATION AWARD)

Location - Langreo, Spain

Cobertura 2G by Da2 Credit: Da2/StreetArtCities

Atlas, the woman who carried the world by JDL (2ND PLACE - IMPACT AWARD)

Location - Milan, Italy

Atlas, the woman who carried the world by JDL Credit: JDL/StreetArtCities

The Lady of the Estuary by Lula Goce (2ND PLACE - BEST MURAL OF THE WORLD)

Location - Nigrán, Spain

The Lady of the Estuary by Lula Goce Credit: Lula Goce/StreetArtCities

"Changing the light bulb" by Slim safont, Wedo (3RD PLACE - IMPACT AWARD)

Location - Tbilisi, Georgia

"Changing the light bulb by Slim safont, Wedo Credit: Slim safont, Wedo

GIANTS : Rising Up by JR (3RD PLACE - INNOVATION AWARD)

Location - Hong Kong, Hong Kong

GIANTS : Rising Up by JR Credit: JR/StreetArtCities

Copora by Yoe 33 (2ND PLACE - BEST MURAL OF THE WORLD)

Location - Lugo, Spain