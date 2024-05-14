For one night only, the concrete basement of London's Tate Modern museum was transformed into a lush green - and it was the hottest fashion ticket in town.

Luxury Italian fashion house Gucci transformed the Thames-side modern art museum into a high-fashion oasis for its latest cruise collection runway show, a dazzling spectacle of Italian luxury.

Delicate sheer fabrics floated down the catwalk alongside relaxed denim and chic daywear, each piece accentuated by the iconic double-G logo adorning leather bags and accessories.

Among the star-studded crowd in the front row were actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, alongside music icons Dua Lipa and Solange Knowles. Also in attendance were Salma Hayek and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, who is chair and CEO of Kering, Gucci’s parent company.

The big-budget event displayed the first cruise collection by Sabato De Sarno, who was named Gucci's creative director last year and debuted his womenswear designs in September.

Paul Mescal attends the Gucci Cruise fashion show in London, Monday, May 13, 2024. Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Invision

From second left, Paul Mescal, Selma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault and Dua Lipa attend the Gucci Cruise fashion show in London, Monday, May 13, 2024. Alberto Pezzali/Invision

Gucci normally stages its shows in Milan, but like other fashion powerhouses it chooses locations around the world to show off its cruise collections - the shows in between the main spring and autumn displays.

Models meandered down a runway that wound its way around hundreds of ferns, overhanging plants and mossy paths, the mass of green a contrast to the grey, industrial show space. De Sarno said that contrast extends to his latest designs, which paired luxurious evening looks and floral embroidery with casual jackets and slouchy denim.

And what of the footwear? Comfort comes first, with all outfits, even the most glamorous evening gowns, paired with Mary Jane shoes, ballet flats or platform loafers worn with little white socks.

A model wears an outfit for the Gucci Cruise fashion show in London, Monday, May 13, 2024. Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Invision

A model wears an outfit for the Gucci Cruise fashion show in London, Monday, May 13, 2024. Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Invision

A model wears an outfit for the Gucci Cruise fashion show in London, Monday, May 13, 2024. Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Invision

“Rigour and extravagance, strength in delicacy, Englishness with an Italian accent,” the show notes read.

De Sarno featured a few checked jackets in a nod to British style, though some other designs were a much more subtle tribute. Dresses and coats covered with squares made of a shimmering bead fringe were a reference to Scottish plaids.

Models wear outfits for the Gucci Cruise fashion show in London, Monday, May 13, 2024. Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Invision

Closeup of a bag, as part of the Gucci Cruise fashion show in London, Monday, May 13, 2024. Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Invision

Models wear outfits for the Gucci Cruise fashion show in London, Monday, May 13, 2024. Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Invision

Models wear outfits for the Gucci Cruise fashion show in London, Monday, May 13, 2024. Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Invision

Unbeknownst to many, the illustrious fashion house has a fascinating historical tie to the UK.

Its visionary founder, Guccio Gucci, once walked the halls of the Savoy, the pinnacle of luxury in London, over a century ago, where he served as a bellhop.

The brand says Guccio took inspiration from that experience when he opened his first store in Florence in 1921 to sell luggage. The rest, as they say, is history.

The Tate Modern is currently hosting an exhibition dedicated to the multidisciplinary work of Yoko Ono, best known for being the wife and creative partner of late Beatle John Lennon. Including installations, films, scores, music, and photography, the monumental showcase spans seven decades of her artistic evolution. It runs until 1 September 2024.