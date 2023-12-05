In the early 1900s, Vienna-based surgical instrument maker Erwin Perzy was asked to create a bright surgical lightbulb, but instead, he invented the snow globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The snow globe is one of the world's most beloved souvenirs - but did you know it was invented in over 120 years ago in Vienna, Austria - and by complete accident?

The Viennese Perzy family, credited with inventing the iconic memento over a century ago, continues to thrive in their small workshop, infusing holiday cheer into homes worldwide.

Notably, the family business continues to produce an impressive 200,000 snow globes annually, with a staggering 80% finding their way to the United States and Japan.

Their craftsmanship has not only stood the test of time but has also garnered the attention of many a famous figure, including former US presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

A happy accident

Erwin Perzy I Credit: Original Viennese Snowglobe

Erwin Perzy III, the CEO of Original Viennese Snow Globe, shares the fascinating story of how his grandfather created the iconic object by accident.

"Our snow globe is an invention of my grandfather. He invented the snow globe by mistake in the year 1900. My grandfather was a surgical instruments mechanic, and he wanted to improve Edison's light bulb for the illumination of operation rooms. And he did some tests and one of these tests created the snow globe," says Perzy III.

At first, Perzy was just trying to develop an extra bright light source for surgical lamps at the request of a doctor.

In his attempt to intensify the candlepower of a so-called Schusterkugel (a water-filled flask historically used to concentrate light) with particles made of various materials for reflective purposes, he unexpectedly produced an effect reminiscent of falling snow.

Inspired by this accidental discovery, he crafted his first snow globe featuring a miniature model of the Mariazell basilica.

Due to the overwhelming demand for these snow globes, Perzy and his brother Ludwig established a Vienna-based shop.

Continuing the legacy one snow globe at at a time

The museum that is part of the 'Original Vienna Snowglobe Factory' in Vienna, Austria. Credit: JOE KLAMAR/AFP

Despite its historic roots, the workshop faced a significant challenge this year when a fire disrupted operations in the paint workshop, bringing production to a halt from February to August.

"On 20 February, we had a fire here in our company, and the section where we do the gold plating was under fire. And from February until August, we could not continue with the gold plating. So the production was stopped in this area and now we need to work a lot to fill our orders," explains Perzy III.

Undeterred by the setback, the 50-strong team at the Original Viennese Snow Globe company doubled their efforts to ensure timely deliveries for the end-of-year orders.

A customer enters the shop of the 'Original Vienna Snowglobe Factory' in Vienna, Austria on November 29, 2023. Credit: JOE KLAMAR/AFP

Many of their enchanting models, featuring iconic Vienna landmarks such as St. Stephen's Cathedral, the Riesenrad Ferris wheel, and the Schönbrunn Palace, find their way to Christmas markets in the city.

"I just love the fact that there's snow that stays in them for so long, and it's just so pretty. It's just Christmas, I think… Christmas in a globe!" expresses Victoria Piper, a visitor from Devon.