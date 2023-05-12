A cunning plan! Blackadder turns 40 with Royal Mail anniversary stamps

Royal Mail have announced the launch of 12 special stamps marking the 40th anniversary of British sitcom favourite Blackadder.

Blackadder, the classic 1980s British sitcom – which covers different periods of history over the course of four series – was first broadcast on 15 June 1983 and ran until 1989.

Launched by writer and Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis and Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson – alongside BBC producer John Lloyd and co-author Ben Elton – the series went on to win an International Emmy Award and remains a favourite with British viewers.

Now, four decades after the start of the show, the Royal Mail have announced the launch of 12 special stamps marking its 40th anniversary.

From medieval England to the court of Queen Elizabeth I, all the way to the 19th century court of royal heir Prince George and the grim trenches of the First World War, the stamps pay tribute to one of the pillars of British comedy.

The eight stamps in the main set capture moments spanning four series of the classic British sitcom and feature some of the show’s best-loved characters, played by familiar names including Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, Tony Robinson, Miranda Richardson, Tim McInnerny, Brian Blessed, and the late Patsy Byrne.

Blackadder anniversary stamps - Seasons 2 & 3 Royal Mail

Blackadder anniversary stamps - Seasons 3 & 4 Royal Mail

In addition, a further four stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, celebrate the main character, Edmund Blackadder, played by Atkinson, in his various guises over each of the four series of the classic sitcom.

Blackadder through the ages Royal Mail

Curtis said: “We’re very amused and delighted. It’s a great relief for Blackadder to have his head on a stamp, instead of on a stake.”

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “The epic saga of Blackadder spans six centuries of British history and four decades of British television and is still loved and revered by audiences old and new. We are delighted to mark the 40th anniversary of Blackadder with a set of special stamps.”

And just for the sake of it, let's remind ourselves of three classic scenes from the series:

The Royal Mail presentation pack, including all 12 stamps, will go on sale on 17 May for £19.60 (approx. €22).