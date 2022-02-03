'Dune' dominates BAFTAs with 11 nods: The nominations list in full

This year's BAFTA nominations have been announced, with sci-fi epic blockbuster 'Dune' and Jane Campion's Netflix Western 'The Power Of The Dog' leading the way.
'Dune,' starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, received 11 nominations including best film, cinematography and original score.
'The Power of the Dog,' set in 1920s Montana and starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a ranch owner, follows close behind with eight nominations, including best director and best film.
Cumberbatch, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lady Gaga are among those up for leading actor awards.
Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical 'Belfast,' which tells of a childhood in Northern Ireland during the bloody conflict known as The Troubles, was also nominated for best film and five other categories, although Branagh did not make it onto the best director list.
Australian actress Rebel Wilson is confirmed to be taking over hosting duties at this year's ceremony, which takes place at London's Royal Albert Hall on 13 March.
Last year's ceremony was mostly carried out online, with just the hosts and presenters appearing in person.
What films received a BAFTA nomination this year?
Best film
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British film
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- Passing
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)
- Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
- The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]
- Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
- Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Best film not in the English language
- Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person in the World
Best documentary
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Summer of Soul
Best animated film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
Best director
- Aleem Khan (After Love)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
- Audrey Diwan (Happening)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Julia Ducournau (Titane)
Best original screenplay
- Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos)
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up)
- Zach Baylin (King Richard)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Best adapted screenplay
- Sian Heder (Coda)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
- Denis Villeneuve (Dune)
- Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Best actress
- Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
- Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
- Emilia Jones (Coda)
- Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)
- Joanna Scanlan (After Love)
- Tessa Thompson (Passing)
Best actor
- Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava)
- Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)
- Stephen Graham (Boiling Point)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
Best supporting actress
- Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Ann Dowd (Mass)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
- Ruth Negga (Passing)
Best supporting actor
- Mike Faist (West Side Story)
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (Coda)
- Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)
- Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best original score
- Being the Ricardos
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- The Power of the Dog
Best casting
- Boiling Point
- Dune
- The Hand of God
- King Richard
- West Side Story
Best cinematography
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best editing
- Belfast
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- No Time to Die
- Summer of Soul
Best production design
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Best costume design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- Nightmare Alley
Best makeup and hair
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Best sound
- Dune
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- A Quiet Place Part II
- West Side Story
Best special visual effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- The Matrix Resurrections
- No Time to Die
Best British short animation
- Affairs of the Art
- Do Not Feed the Pigeons
- Night of the Living Dread
Best British short film
- The Black Cop
- Femme
- The Palace
- Stuffed
- Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Ariana DeBose
- Harris Dickinson
- Lashana Lynch
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-McPhee