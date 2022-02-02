A bestselling Scottish crime novelist has cut all financial support from her lifelong football team over its signing of a player convicted of rape in 2017.

Val McDermid described second division club Raith Rovers' decision to sign David Goodwillie on January 31 as a "disgusting and despicable" move that "shatters any claim to be a community or family club."

McDermid is best known as a leading literary presence in 'tartan noir' since the 1980s.

Raith Rovers have a stand named after McDermid and her name adorns the front of their football shirts.

Goodwillie, a 32-year-old former Scotland international, was ordered to pay damages of £100,000 (€119,000) to a woman he raped in 2017 by an Edinburgh court judge.

Following the ruling Goodwillie left English team Plymouth and has played for Clyde in Scotland's lower two divisions since then.

Fellow footballer David Robertson was also found guilty and ordered to pay the woman compensation in the civil case.

No criminal charges were brought against the pair.

A ‘terrible day’ for women football fans

McDermid, who has sold more than 17 million books, was a Raith director and a vocal fan of the club.

She wrote on Twitter she would be ending support of the team.

"Goodwillie has never expressed a shred of remorse for the rape he committed," she wrote.

"His presence at Starks Park is a stain on the club.

"I'll be tearing up my season ticket too. This is a heartbreaker for me and many other fans, I know."

In a later post, McDermid wrote: "The thought of the rapist David Goodwillie running out on the pitch at Starks Park in a Raith Rovers shirt with my name on it makes me feel physically sick."

She said it was "a terrible day not just for Raith Rovers but for women who support football."

"The beautiful game just turned very ugly in Kirkcaldy," McDermid added.

Taking a principled stand against sexual violence

Elsewhere, the captain of Raith's women's team, Tyler Rattray, announced she was quitting playing for the team after 10 years because of the signing of Goodwillie.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the responses of McDermid and Rattray as "principled — though difficult for both of them."

"But the fact they're in this position at all," Sturgeon said, "reminds us that our society still has a way to go to make zero tolerance of sexual violence a reality."

Meanwhile the club itself has taken a different approach,

Raith is fourth in the Scottish Championship and in contention to get promoted to the Scottish Premiership. Signing Goodwillie, Raith manager John McGlynn said, was "crucial to the club's promotion push."

"Every striker at the club will benefit greatly from his experience in matches and training," McGlynn said.